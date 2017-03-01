Three South African container homes

Container homes are growing quite quickly in popularity, especially in the South African market. They are affordable, easy to customise and fit any climate. In this feature, we explore three homify container living spaces for ideas, tips and tricks to suit your living situation.

The great thing about container homes is their quick turnaround time and modern, minimalist design. But, with some simple decor elements, breathtaking scenery and smart layout, you won't even notice the container anymore.