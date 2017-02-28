9 dynamic decorative columns

Attention to detail is what makes a home comfortable, elegant and stylish. But, have you ever considered adding old fashioned columns to amp the chic charm and design element of your decor? Or how about taking advantage of the columns already in your home, dressing them up aesthetically? In this homify feature, our interior designers showcase 9 decorative column ideas to suit any home. All you need is a little creativity and imagination, we cannot wait for the end result.
We begin this article with some wooden inspiration. The detailed paneling adds an attractive element to this otherwise all-white decor enhancing a unique effect.
A country style kitchen will not be complete without some textured walls, make that functional design brilliant at your breakfast bar.
Your modern living room can be a lot cosier with a fireplace, but how about adding some sophisticated elements with grey stone presented in a linear design for a smart and contemporary home.
A designated space for a TV doesn't need to be wall mounted and boring, opt for a sleek column and choose a dark wooden veneer for a sensational appearance.
Integrate a fireplace into a column and decorate it with neutral colours that blends in with the decor. It's definitely an extraordinary minimalist space.
Create an interesting finish by combining two contrasting materials and colour palettes. You might be surprised at the awesome end result.
Go for a vibrant shade and fixate attention on a gorgeous column for a home filled with character.
While softer, lighter tones are always welcome as decorative colours, a darker hue is luxurious and attractive in its own right.
Columns don't need to be concrete or brick. Stacked stones are a stunning rustic alternative that will be a welcome change to the interior, leaving your guests amazed by the ambiance. Need some more ideas? Have a look at these 14 decorative fireplaces for a cosier home