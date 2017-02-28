6 tips interior designers will never tell you for free

Decorating a home can be cost efficient and effective, but DIY makeovers have their own pitfalls. However, hiring an interior designer is an expensive exercise that can quickly escalate that carefully planned budget. In this edition of homify, we consider 6 easy design tips that our professional team compiled exclusively for you. You'll save a ton of money and your home will look fantastic too! Why not share it with friends and family and pay it forward?
Utilise unused space and make your home a lot more comfortable. The area beneath the stairs is often forgotten, so include extra shelving for storage, or place your TV in this surprising corner.
A studio apartment doesn't mean everything needs to be cramped. Take advantage of the vertical heights and plan your bedroom high above the floor. You will free up some space for extra seating or even create a lovely walk-in closet. How's that for necessity?
If your apartment is small and narrow, then taller, slimmer furniture is perfect to brighten areas and allow freedom of movement. Think minimalist furniture and less is more design for a contemporary interior.
When upgrading your kitchen cabinets, go for doors that reach all the way to the ceiling. This incorporates more storage for those items you don't need every day, keeping the counters neat, tidy and appliances out of sight.
Walls limit space in small apartments, so instead, opt for moveable partitions to designate areas. Consider floor to ceiling cabinets and shelving and designate areas with practical style.
Glass partitions are an excellent means to separate areas in a petite home without encroaching on boundaries. Go for this option if panoramic views and privacy matter to your home decor.