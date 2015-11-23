A Refreshingly Simple House

This fantastic modern wooden home is situated in the Gunma Prefecture, Japan and from all angles you can get a sense of the simple yet minimalist Asian influence, which makes this home so elegant and wonderfully planned. The home was designed by the professional team at Yainamede, who so spectacularly laid out the architecture for the home that is situated on the centre of a 1449.85m2 property.
The wooden home makes use of simple and neutral tones throughout, typical of a Japanese styled residence, while the area it is located in is a quiet suburban neighbourhood, this done not detract from the simplicity and contemporary style that makes this home everything it is meant to be. It is just a beautiful specimen of fabulous frame of mind and a vibrant design team that made it everything it is meant to be!
The simple design of this fantastic and enchanting home in Japan is evident that there was a clear vision when the home was first created by the architectural team. A vision that translates into the use of natural materials and neutral colours, a vision that is further emphasised by the use of large windows to create an airy and flowy atmosphere. The exterior of this home is charming with an almost modern rustic element to it, through the use of the exposed exterior wooden panels.
The home has an almost idyllic setting by being in the centre of the field, adding an enchanting and magical effect which is almost whimsical and adorable to admire. This fantastic Japanese designer home is a clear cut inspiration with a personal touch and characteristic.
From this view, the indoor angle can be fully admired for its almost open plan effect that still maintains some privacy through the use of several partitions in the interior home space, the various rooms are seamless with the use of large doorless openings in the walls.
The neutral tone of the floors and ceilings that have an exposed wooden element creates a tranquil interior environment, while the all-white walls emphasise that welcoming and cosy effect, making this home adorable and inviting.
The large windows allow for natural sunlight to be a staple part of the home decor during the day, this makes the home feel warm and welcoming throughout the day and will also allow for a glimpse to the exterior, so you will always know what is happening in the neighbourhood.
To some a modern kitchen may be the perfect deciding factor when looking for a home or searching for design inspirations to update your traditional cooking space. In the kitchen of today, less is definitely more, the use of clever storage solutions and everything having its place to be, means modern and minimalist elements in the home are taken care of.
This kitchen makes use of the same neutral and natural tones on the floor and ceiling, while maintaining the all-white look of the walls, taking it a step further and adding the white effect into the polished kitchen cabinets. The kitchen cabinets are minimal, but the addition of extra storage in the form of shelves against the wall makes storage of crockery easily accessible. The simple addition of modern appliances blends almost seamlessly into the rest of the kitchen decor. While the wooden table in the centre of the kitchen, makes for a homely eating area, the splash of blue on the seats of the kitchen chairs adds a personal touch too!
This angle of this fantastic Japanese wooden home allows a glimpse of both the interior and exterior to be viewed, showing off the amazing natural and neutral elements. The spaces are separated by stunning floor to ceiling sliding doors that allow for communication between the inside and outside of the home space. The sliding doors provide an option for whether the doors will be open or closed and therefore allow for ventilation throughout the day.
These sliding doors allows for a distinction of spaces between the interior and exterior of the home and allow for an excellent space for shoes to be removed, this is a custom in Japan before entering a home. The same elements, tones and materials have allowed for this home to be modern and minimalist spectacular in every way. From this view we also see the white stoned outline of the home that carries on all around the exterior space.
This different exterior angle of the fantastic Japanese wooden home shows off the large floor space, even though the initial view of the home, made the house seem smaller than it actually is. The large green field and tree surrounding the home seems almost like a barrier, but we can see that the nearest neighbour is not actually too far away. Although the privacy barrier of the field does create a sort of separation, it is not unwelcoming.
The home is surrounded by greenery, this allows for the home to be in a splendid environment, the green of the grass is so contrasting compared to the rest of the wooden elements and materials used in both the interior and exterior of this Asian inspired home. And what a sight it is at dusk?! The colour of the sky just creates a totally different appeal to it!
This view of the non-traditional totally modern and simple home provides a glimpse of the kitchen, the large sliding doors are so welcoming and allows for natural sunlight to warm the home during the day, while the neutral tones of the interior and exterior elements can be fully appreciated from this perspective. The home design and decor is not short of anything and in fact the contemporary look and feel of the stylish modern home makes for a stunning home to visit or admire.
As we bid farewell to this Japanese home with Asian flair, we can look at and admire the living spaces at a different angle with the night light adding a touch of blue to the exterior, giving it a different hue. The large windows throughout the home certainly make for a beautiful view of the interior and exterior!