A Refreshingly Simple House

This fantastic modern wooden home is situated in the Gunma Prefecture, Japan and from all angles you can get a sense of the simple yet minimalist Asian influence, which makes this home so elegant and wonderfully planned. The home was designed by the professional team at Yainamede, who so spectacularly laid out the architecture for the home that is situated on the centre of a 1449.85m2 property.

The wooden home makes use of simple and neutral tones throughout, typical of a Japanese styled residence, while the area it is located in is a quiet suburban neighbourhood, this done not detract from the simplicity and contemporary style that makes this home everything it is meant to be. It is just a beautiful specimen of fabulous frame of mind and a vibrant design team that made it everything it is meant to be!