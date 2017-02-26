Your browser is out-of-date.

​This South African lodge is a desert paradise

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Namibia Loge Upgrade, Visualize 3D Visualize 3D Commercial spaces
From landscape architects and bathroom planners to roofers and lighting designers (and so much more!), we on homify make it our mission to bring you a vast range of professionals for your architectural- and interior-design needs.

In our scope today is VISUALIZE 3D, a CGI company in Pretoria with a prime goal: to provide their clients with high-quality images to ensure that their designs are communicated visually. And with eight years of architectural visualisation experience working on local and international projects, that shouldn’t be a problem for these guys!

Today’s discovery here on homify takes a look at some 3D renderings of a luxury lodge in Namibia, most notably of the exterior façade and how it blends into the arid landscape.

Take a look!

An open link with nature

Namibia Loge Upgrade, Visualize 3D Visualize 3D Commercial spaces Hotels
We definitely wouldn’t need a second invitation to go check out this lodge in real life! Timber was the main material used in its construction – and it’s no accident that the hues of the wood resemble the parched surroundings, as it allows the structure to beautifully become one with the landscape (on a visual level, at least). 

Majestic bi-fold doors zig-zag open to allow the interiors to become one with the outside, as a spacious terrace conjures up so many spots for seating, lounging, relaxing, socialising and entertaining.

An aerial view

Namibia Loge Upgrade, Visualize 3D Visualize 3D Commercial spaces Hotels
An aerial view of another structure part of this lodge shows us its unique layout – and also that wood is not the only building material used (at least not for this specific creation). Nobody could overlook the raw appeal of the exposed stone at the back and which coats the chimney, or the lushness of the foliage adorning the roofs (no doubt to help the interiors cool off a bit in this hot region). 

And don’t miss that gorgeous swimming pool wedged into the wooden deck on the left – a crucial factor considering the area’s scorching climate!

A lit-up vision

Namibia Loge Upgrade, Visualize 3D Visualize 3D Commercial spaces Hotels
A third image shows us the rear side of the second structure, but how it looks at night: beautifully coming to life like a glowing ember as nightfall conjures up a darkening background and cooler temperature. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors allow the cool night air to mingle with the indoors, as well as the otherworldly landscape to become part and parcel of the interior décor. 

Our favourite spot here? Most definitely the circular relaxation spot in the foreground, complete with plush pillows and a fire pit. 

A true paradise in the middle of the desert! 

From dry to tropical, have a look at The home that looks like a tropical paradise.

​The house that got a wonderful wooden deck
What do you think of these lodge designs?

