​This South African lodge is a desert paradise

In our scope today is VISUALIZE 3D, a CGI company in Pretoria with a prime goal: to provide their clients with high-quality images to ensure that their designs are communicated visually. And with eight years of architectural visualisation experience working on local and international projects, that shouldn’t be a problem for these guys!

Today’s discovery here on homify takes a look at some 3D renderings of a luxury lodge in Namibia, most notably of the exterior façade and how it blends into the arid landscape.

Take a look!