​The house that got a wonderful wooden deck

Part of a house’s aesthetics is definitely its exterior surfaces, whether that includes a great lawn, a beautiful garden or a cool and crisp swimming pool. Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° treats us to an eye-catching house which became even more fantastic once it received its main selling point: a huge wooden deck on the outside.
Trust us, the addition of this exterior element made all the difference, as you will soon see for yourself.
Let’s take a look at a step-by-step guide on how that beautiful wooden deck came to be…
What a splendid house with a gorgeous wooden terrace, don’t you agree? Imagine the possibilities that that wooden deck provides: exterior entertaining, outside socialising, relaxing by yourself to just enjoy some fresh air, etc.
Of course this is what the house looks like today after the appearance of the wooden terrace. Let’s see how it all came together, shall we?
Not a very pretty picture, is it? Well, everyone who has taken part in a building or renovation project knows: you need to bear through the ugly in order to enjoy the beautiful.
First of all, the garden was cleared and the plot was made as level as possible in order for the concrete foundation to be poured. This was obviously a very important step to avoid any future breakage or collapsing of the deck.
Afterwards, a screed level was added to act as a smooth, flat levelling surface.
Done with the screed, and on we move to the next stage, which is placing the support beams (really nothing more than long pieces of timber to lend further support to the decking/terrace).
Builders and even landscape architects are well aware of the importance of ensuring that a terrace or deck’s support points are kept straight and in contact with the ground, otherwise there’s a risk of twisting the timber slats.
In addition, a certain distance needs to be maintained between the concrete and the wood in order to secure a more durable structure.
Top-level planks are added next, which form the flooring surface of the new deck. Of course correctly measuring the planks and deck area is vital, even though some post-trimming will be carried out to ensure a smooth end result.
Luckily we are provided a bunch of choices here in South Africa when it comes to wooden surfaces for an exterior deck: From Balau and Eucalyptus Tree (Bluegum) to Meranti and Oak, there’s a wood flooring option to fit any budget or design.
Here we can see how the terrace is shaping up quite decently. But there is one important step left: protecting the wooden surfaces.
Regular cleaning and sealing (best left to professionals) at least every 2 to 3 years is quite crucial to protect the wood against the rain and sun. If you opt to do it yourself, you’ll probably need to clean and seal the deck at least once a year, so in the long run, professional work pays for itself.
Bear in mind that you should rather avoid painting or staining your deck with a solid stain, as these finishes eventually peel and require a significant amount of maintenance. Oil-based stains are usually the best, for they protect your deck and fade gradually and naturally.
And wouldn’t you know it: the project is complete and this house has a brand-new wooden deck to add to its visual aesthetics! Some minor details still need to be finalised here and there, although there is no denying the huge difference that all the hard work (and careful planning) has led to.
Now, for the fun part: decorating!
