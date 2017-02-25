​The house that got a wonderful wooden deck

Part of a house’s aesthetics is definitely its exterior surfaces, whether that includes a great lawn, a beautiful garden or a cool and crisp swimming pool. Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° treats us to an eye-catching house which became even more fantastic once it received its main selling point: a huge wooden deck on the outside.

Trust us, the addition of this exterior element made all the difference, as you will soon see for yourself.

Let’s take a look at a step-by-step guide on how that beautiful wooden deck came to be…