26 small and creative kitchens to inspire you

Today at homify, we are going to take a moment to think of those who don't have too much space in the kitchen.

In this gallery, there are modern kitchenettes that are more colourful and lively than usual but are also incredibly functional. They are designed by top professionals from around the world and show just how much variety and diversity exists!

We will see everything from wooden kitchens to sleek, steel designs. There are even some marble designs thrown in there!

This is an article for all tastes and all budgets.

Are you ready to take a look?