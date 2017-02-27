Your browser is out-of-date.

26 small and creative kitchens to inspire you

Leigh Leigh
Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Today at homify, we are going to take a moment to think of those who don't have too much space in the kitchen

In this gallery, there are modern kitchenettes that are more colourful and lively than usual but are also incredibly functional. They are designed by top professionals from around the world and show just how much variety and diversity exists!

We will see everything from wooden kitchens to sleek, steel designs. There are even some marble designs thrown in there!

This is an article for all tastes and all budgets.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Only a metre and a half in length

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A wall with mosaic tiles

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

3. Compact in blue

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

4. Combinations of amazing colours

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Minimalist

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

6. More storage space

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Patios MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

7. In orange

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

8. Combination of materials

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

9. With an integrated counter

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

10. Tradition and modernity meet

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. In wood

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Long and narrow

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

13. Separate fridge

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

14. White and wood

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

15. Black and white with cement tiles

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

16. A savvy U-shape

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

17. Rustic and modern work in harmony

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

18 With a small kitchen bar

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

19. Grey and green

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

20. With LED lighting

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

21. In vibrant red

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

22. Floor and wall tiles that match

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

23. With stone veneer

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

24. With glass cabinets

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

25. With ceramic tiles

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Modern in wood

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: How can you make your small kitchen more beautiful?

LDK (living, kitchen, dining) - the smart way to design your living room
Which is your favourite kitchen?

