Woodworking: 22 steps to creating your own patio

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
Gimnasio de Cristal Lumon y techo movible de cristal, Terraza con pergola de madera en casa del centro de Cadiz, Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Patios
Loading admin actions …

Building your own patio is surprisingly easy, you just need to have the right materials and some woodworking enthusiasm.

Your very own roof terrace doesn't have to cost the earth. Though it may seem like a pricey venture, converting your roof into a usable garden space is actually more affordable than you think.

Of course you'll need to save a little, and it's a smart idea to consult a professional who can guide you through the renovation process step by step. But it's an investment that will pay off—not only will a roof terrace add value to your home, but it will increase your quality of life tenfold. Imagine cooking up a storm on the braai as you watch the sun set over the city from your very own vantage point… bliss

Check out these fabulous terraces for inspiration, then start planning your own. You won't regret it…

1. Country-inspired and open to the elements

The design is kept rustic and low-key, with only the essentials on display—there's no unnecessary clutter here!

2. This metal pergola adds a sturdy, weatherproof roof to this delicate rustic roof terrace.

3. A minimalist's dream terrace. This space features stylish wicker furniture, clean lines, touches of green and a barely-there glass barrier.

4. Fancy dining on the roof? Here's your solution!

5. This simple patio is a riot of colour—we love how the bright red furniture and parasol contrasts with the trailing greenery and potted plants.

6. A synthetic floor, wooden beams and easy-to-assemble garden furniture—it would be hard to find a more simple and practical terrace.

7. This tiny balcony may not have much space, but it certainly isn't short on style.

8. Who needs a terrace when you can build an entire garden on your roof? Just lay down some turf and you're ready to roll.

9. A folding awning fastened to a hardy wooden structure forms the basis of a stylish and modern roof terrace.

10. Space doesn't have to be a hindrance—all you need is a little imagination to create a balcony this fabulous…

… just add cute planters and fairy lights, and you're good to go!

11. Turn rooftop laundry rooms into a private conservatory for dining and relaxing—that way you can dine al fresco whatever the weather!

12. These concrete benches are an easy and economical way to add seating to your modern terrace. Just make sure you remember the cushions!

13. Decorate your terrace with heavy-duty planters. For extra style points, nestle solar powered garden lamps in among the plants.

14. Keep your terrace looking neat by laying down wooden decking over the concrete.

15. Go green—recycled wood and light curtains made from natural fibres are the essential components of a great pergola.

16. Stay ahead of the style curve and furnish your roof terrace with futuristic chairs and a bright white coffee table—very celebrity chic.

17. Fake grass might sound tacky, but it is an excellent flooring choice for balconies that are regularly exposed to the elements.

18. Bamboo isn't just for pandas—roll it out over your awning to create a classy pergola.

19. Wooden beams aren't just for decoration—string up a comfy hammock and hang loose.

20. Don't be shy, use the whole roof. All 140 square metres of it… think of the braai possibilities.

21. Divide your balcony into zones to get the most out of it. This one has two designated areas—a dining space, and a chillaxing zone.

22. A roof terrace will change your life, especially if your garden is tiny. This one has a view to remember—what does the world look like from the roof of your home?

Which of these terraces did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

