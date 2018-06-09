Woodworking: 22 steps to creating your own patio

Building your own patio is surprisingly easy, you just need to have the right materials and some woodworking enthusiasm.

Your very own roof terrace doesn't have to cost the earth. Though it may seem like a pricey venture, converting your roof into a usable garden space is actually more affordable than you think.

Of course you'll need to save a little, and it's a smart idea to consult a professional who can guide you through the renovation process step by step. But it's an investment that will pay off—not only will a roof terrace add value to your home, but it will increase your quality of life tenfold. Imagine cooking up a storm on the braai as you watch the sun set over the city from your very own vantage point… bliss

Check out these fabulous terraces for inspiration, then start planning your own. You won't regret it…