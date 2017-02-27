They remodeled their patio and now it's beautiful!

In this edition of homify, we look at the renovation of a patio. Going from dull and dreary to usable and elegant in just a few weeks. The space consists of a covered terrace, kitchenette, braai area and living space as well as a gorgeous green garden with two wonderful water fountains adding cheer and authenticity to this once dilapidated and under-utilised area. The professionals did an amazing job and we cannot wait to explore the project further.
The team began by laying the foundation for the ground and walls as well as the electrical and hydraulic systems, ensuring that the fountains and lighting works within the space.
A pathway is important in a patio area especially if you have grass or gardens. This will keep the soil from being eroded by foot traffic while keeping the interior clean from muddy footprints. The neutral colour palette is perfect, allowing the grass to be eye catching and attractive too.
From this perspective, we catch a glimpse of the covered terrace and braai area, as well as the kitchenette and living space. The great outdoors, sunshine and fresh air just a few steps away will mean you never have to leave home to experience the love of nature.
The terrace is decorated with simple rusticity in mind, from the wooden doors to the classic looking chandeliers.
The outdoor living area is perfect to enjoy great conversation and entertainment while the grill is going, in the background a water fountain adds that babbling brook ambiance, enhancing the decor.
The second fountain is located at the front of the patio creating a modern waterfall with angled glass plates.
An aerial view of the patio showcases just how chic and charming this addition is. It's a usable feature in the modern home and would be perfect for kids and adults alike.