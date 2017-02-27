Your browser is out-of-date.

They remodeled their patio and now it's beautiful!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
In this edition of homify, we look at the renovation of a patio. Going from dull and dreary to usable and elegant in just a few weeks. The space consists of a covered terrace, kitchenette, braai area and living space as well as a gorgeous green garden with two wonderful water fountains adding cheer and authenticity to this once dilapidated and under-utilised area. The professionals did an amazing job and we cannot wait to explore the project further.

During the remodeling process

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
The team began by laying the foundation for the ground and walls as well as the electrical and hydraulic systems, ensuring that the fountains and lighting works within the space.

Bricks and grass

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
A pathway is important in a patio area especially if you have grass or gardens. This will keep the soil from being eroded by foot traffic while keeping the interior clean from muddy footprints. The neutral colour palette is perfect, allowing the grass to be eye catching and attractive too.

A comfortable space

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
From this perspective, we catch a glimpse of the covered terrace and braai area, as well as the kitchenette and living space. The great outdoors, sunshine and fresh air just a few steps away will mean you never have to leave home to experience the love of nature.

A closer look

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
The terrace is decorated with simple rusticity in mind, from the wooden doors to the classic looking chandeliers.

Relaxing zone

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
The outdoor living area is perfect to enjoy great conversation and entertainment while the grill is going, in the background a water fountain adds that babbling brook ambiance, enhancing the decor.

Another one

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
The second fountain is located at the front of the patio creating a modern waterfall with angled glass plates.

7. The full view

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Patios
An aerial view of the patio showcases just how chic and charming this addition is. It's a usable feature in the modern home and would be perfect for kids and adults alike. How about these 31 beautiful verandas to fit any space?

​The Johannesburg home with a big surprise
What would you include in your patio revamp?

