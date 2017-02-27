They remodeled their patio and now it's beautiful!

In this edition of homify, we look at the renovation of a patio. Going from dull and dreary to usable and elegant in just a few weeks. The space consists of a covered terrace, kitchenette, braai area and living space as well as a gorgeous green garden with two wonderful water fountains adding cheer and authenticity to this once dilapidated and under-utilised area. The professionals did an amazing job and we cannot wait to explore the project further.