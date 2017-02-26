Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 common kitchen design mistakes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the most important room in the house, but that doesn’t mean that decorating this space requires no thought about layout and planning. Our team of interior designers compiled a list of the 12 most common kitchen décor faux pas that will limit space, lighting and fresh air in your cooking zone. But, with these helpful hints, your kitchen can become a cool and comfortable gourmet experience. So, let’s see how to fix those design errors.

1. Simplicity is key

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

The less complicated your kitchen design is, the easier it is to keep all essentials and tools at hand. Shelving, drawers and storage needs to be simple with enough space nooks and crannies to store appliances out of sight.

2. Attention to detail

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pay special attention to the flooring detail when upgrading kitchen decor. Consider wooden flooring for a contemporary design or perhaps some sleek tiles for that easy to maintain feature.

3. Designer shelving

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is imperative to consider the best possible layout and design that will suit your kitchen, add lighting to highlight corners and a classic colour scheme.

4. Effective elegance

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Rustic kitchens don't need to consist of actual old objects and items, adding a wooden countertop with some country style cabinets and simple shelving will recreate the effect elegantly.

5. Match up

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

The accessories and appliances used in the kitchen need to match with the rest of the design, so if chic is what you're after then a farm inspired kitchen with a classic mosaic splashback is a sensational choice.

6. For the love of colour

Apartamento da Sandra e do André, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Modern kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

The red retro cupboards of this small kitchen and all-white walls works rather well in this bold and distinctive space. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The bolder the better

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's no reason why your kitchen cannot reflect your vivacious personality! Go for a stunning bright splashback instead of that boring all-white decor and make your space something to admire.

8. Island story

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

It's vital to use quality materials for your countertops, this will ensure that the marble remains illustrious and the wooden cabinets stand the test of time.

9. Move freely

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Planning the layout is just as important as planning space to move freely within the kitchen, you really don't want to feel claustrophobic after the upgrade.

10. Attention seeking

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Draw attention to those quality raw materials in your kitchen. Here we can see that the mosaic red splashback is proudly on display, as is the marble counter and sleek appliances.

11. Wonderful walls

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Opt for a motto or catchphrase to keep you inspired throughout the day.

12. Synergy

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

The last kitchen we visit is spacious already, but the ceiling and walls decorated in the same wooden hue seems to accentuate the size and design dramatically. It may not be the first choice for many, but it definitely has an interesting effect. These are 15 inspirational kitchen designs for you to consider.

​This South African lodge is a desert paradise
Which of these errors are you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks