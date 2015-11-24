Make your home roar with raw materials

A lot of homeowners strive to bring the raw side of nature into their homes. They have found that there is something decidedly natural and organic about seeing exposed materials like beams, bricks and other elements in their homes.

The industrial/urban style has long been aware of the benefits of showing off these building essentials, rather than concealing them. Exposed materials add a rich dimension to a home, regardless of the chosen style.

Today, a lot more people are starting to show appreciation for the relationship between form and function, and are leaning towards a design with clean lines and simplicity.

But don’t mistake ‘simplistic’ with ‘plain’. Instead of complex patterns, many homes now sport structural fundamentals such as exposed brick and polished concrete. Adding raw materials to a home is adding an exceptional element of quality. Combining wood, brick, concrete and other materials can lead to interiors that are dynamic yet elegant.

Let’s examine the possibilities.