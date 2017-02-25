​A big but simple and affordable Cape Town home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at 3D renderings of an ultra modern house courtesy of architectural firm Blue Sky Architecture, based in Cape Town. Through the use of clean-cut surfaces, straightforward layouts and a strong linear style, this house is clearly designed for homeowners who like their abodes to flaunt a look intended for the 21st century.

But it’s not just about the look, for functionality and comfort also play a huge part in this structure’s success. We’re talking numerous terraces and balconies that allow the (very fortunate) homeowners to get a clear view of the surroundings, a lush garden that creeps up all around the house, as well as a fabulous yard that’s clearly designed for summer entertainment.

Let’s take a look…