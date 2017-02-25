​A big but simple and affordable Cape Town home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at 3D renderings of an ultra modern house courtesy of architectural firm Blue Sky Architecture, based in Cape Town. Through the use of clean-cut surfaces, straightforward layouts and a strong linear style, this house is clearly designed for homeowners who like their abodes to flaunt a look intended for the 21st century.
But it’s not just about the look, for functionality and comfort also play a huge part in this structure’s success. We’re talking numerous terraces and balconies that allow the (very fortunate) homeowners to get a clear view of the surroundings, a lush garden that creeps up all around the house, as well as a fabulous yard that’s clearly designed for summer entertainment.
Let’s take a look…
Thank goodness that, like all things in life, roofs are also available in a multitude of different looks, for the ‘skillion’ and ‘lean to’ styles incorporated here are nothing short of perfect for this modern house’s design.
Built on a sloping landscape (which only serves to make the house appear taller), the structure teases us with numerous volumes protruding from one another to form terraces, windows, corners and chimneys.
It’s only when we shift our perspective to the side that we realise just how big this structure really is, as it expands quite far towards the back. Not surprising, considering the fact that this house spans about 520m² in total layout!
See how many more balconies, roof structures and various other features come into view – not to mention a yard which is clearly not too shabby in terms of space.
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that pergola-like structure framing the two-car garage, which adds a bit of leafy charm to the strong and linear look of the house.
The house just seems to stretch on and on, offering up more rooms and spaces the further back we go. And here, right at the back, we can catch a glimpse of a terrace where one can enjoy some peace and quiet underneath a timber pergola, surrounded by the fresh lushness of that ever-present garden. All it will take is some stylish furniture- and décor pieces to bring a little life and colour to this space.
As we promised earlier, the designers of this house clearly had summer entertainment in mind when they conjured up this creation, for a stunning swimming pool takes up residence on the right side of the house – neatly hidden away behind a fence and garden trimmings for extra privacy.
