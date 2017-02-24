Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The glamorous house on the hill

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Getting your house to pose its glamorous side is not something that just anybody can accomplish. It takes a secret combination of certain elements, including size, materials, colours, lighting, etc. 

But instead of boring you with what to put where and how, we thought we’d just show you a house that fantastically succeeds in showing off both glamour and sleek style. Courtesy of Imativa Arquitectos in Mexico, this house goes perfectly with the globally renowned status of this capital city and its vibrant, thriving culture. Residencia R53 (dubbed so by its creators) is a mixture of inspirational designs, fascinating materials, contrasting textures, and pops of colours which are lively and soulful! 

Scroll on to be inspired!

The sheer grandeur of the façade

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Minimalist house
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Now this is one structure that’s not afraid to flaunt its size! From outside, the house’s façade manages to impresses with an imposing look and feel that is countered by the soft glow of the clever lighting. 

The breathtaking contours and dimensions of this super modern structure are clad lavishly with stone, creamy hues and even wood to ensure a mix-and-match of patterns and textures.

The clean yet lavish living room

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Although it’s safe to say that you won’t get lost in the living room, it is by no means considered “small” either. Yet it’s because of its lavish elements (like textured walls, cool materials and sophisticated furnishings) that it looks bigger and more welcoming. 

The plush, white L-shaped sofa shows off a touch of brightly coloured cushions – Mexico is, after all, a country known for its love of colours. Not to be outdone, a retro-style leather chair adds a bit of flare. 

And just to ensure that we’re marvellously impressed, a metal art installation to the left creates unique visual interest, balanced by the stylish simplicity of the solid coffee table.

Simple, yet super stylish

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

When it comes to the heart of the home, this house shows us how to accomplish sophisticated without using any bright colours at all. Glistening black stone stands out in the material department, beautifully balancing with the pristine quality of glossy white and earthiness of wood-inspired laminate. 

Gleaming chrome appliances bring about a bit of sparkle, and illuminated wooden beams ensure that the top space in this room won’t be classified as simply an ordinary ceiling. 

And when it comes to the island, this kitchen flaunts a model with a sleek look that proves once again that you don’t need to opt for an overly decorated item to enjoy a glamorous style.

A look of luxury

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

In the main bedroom, we see how velvet, silk and faux fur come together to create a deluxe space. Even though the bed has a small wooden headboard, the ornate wallpaper and beamed ceiling space flow together and make it look as if this headboard’s design is much more lavish than it actually is.  

And what is comfort without a soft underfoot sensation? The plush rug at the foot of the bed takes care of this necessity with elegant success.

Delicate details

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Interior landscaping
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Everywhere we look, the house brings forth detailed spaces to help enhance the look of luxury – and that includes the aquarium, which flaunts a decadent selection of underwater aesthetics to ensure that even the fishes in this house enjoy a colourful and beautifully decorated space! 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The paradise in the back yard

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

What is glamour without spaces for leisure? The back yard definitely knows how to flaunt a lavish look, but not by opting for overly decorated items. All it does is treat us to a grand swimming pool that’s firmly wedged in-between a wooden deck (mimicking the beach on a hot sunny day) and a stone-clad wall which helps enhance the outdoor space’s visual detail. 

Clean, simple, yet undoubtedly elegant! 

For more luxury, we dare you to see how These South African designers designed the best apartment in Barcelona.

​The modern house with a clean and subtle style
The perfect look, or not really your style? What do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks