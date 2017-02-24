The glamorous house on the hill

Getting your house to pose its glamorous side is not something that just anybody can accomplish. It takes a secret combination of certain elements, including size, materials, colours, lighting, etc.

But instead of boring you with what to put where and how, we thought we’d just show you a house that fantastically succeeds in showing off both glamour and sleek style. Courtesy of Imativa Arquitectos in Mexico, this house goes perfectly with the globally renowned status of this capital city and its vibrant, thriving culture. Residencia R53 (dubbed so by its creators) is a mixture of inspirational designs, fascinating materials, contrasting textures, and pops of colours which are lively and soulful!

Scroll on to be inspired!