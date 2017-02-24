Your browser is out-of-date.

​The modern house with a clean and subtle style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a house which treats us to two distinct styles: classic on the outside, and modern-meets-minimalist on the inside. 

However, it’s not just this house’s superb mixing of designs that we’re in love with, but also its subtle use of colours and textures. We all know how striking an exposed brick wall can look. And how much charm wooden surfaces can add to a house. And we are also aware of how clean and elegant a white-toned room can look, and how those white hues can make any additional colours (like blues or pinks) come to sparkling life.

So, if you need a reminder of these interior-design lessons, scroll ahead to see how this house handles these with the utmost care and precision…

A two-tone look

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
We just love the external façade of this house, which flaunts a very eye-catching look via its two distinctly unique building materials: exposed brick and timber slats. 

The main entrance is located in the wooden-coated level, while the majority of the rooms are housed in the brick-clad structure. 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The fresh garden space

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
We really didn’t count on this striking structure to have enough room for a garden as well, yet that is exactly what we discover in the back yard. A timber deck (in a slightly warmer hue than the house’s wood) spills forth from the house before suddenly transforming into a lush green lawn.

And notice the superb furniture details on the terrace – the perfect relaxation / socialising spot for these inhabitants and their friends.

A clean and spacious interior

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Seeing as the façade already flaunts a very textured and patterned surface, it was decided to tone the interior look down. Thus, we find a white colour palette with clean surfaces and open spaces here in the open-plan layout of the kitchen and dining room.

However, to ensure a bit of visual detail, pops of bright colours jump out via select décor pieces, not to mention the lush selection of potted plants which link up quite strongly with the fresh garden outside.

A cosy reading spot

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Living room
It’s clear that one of the inhabitants is a bookworm, for this space right here is any reader’s dream: a comfortable spot where one can relax in style while getting lost in the pages of a good book. 

Notice that a rug and simple piece of wall art are the only décor pieces here – the myriad of books in the background inject more than enough colour and detail into this lovable space.

A subtle style

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Living room
As busy and detailed as the reading corner was, so clean and subtle is the adjoining living room. Here, simple shapes and clear tones dominate the style, ensuring a bright and neat space where one can relax, socialise or just enjoy some TV. 

To ensure that the colour palette doesn’t turn too clinical, some contrast has been inserted via colourful scatter cushions, as well as dark hues for select furniture pieces (like the coffee- and TV table).

A monochrome touch

Haus Wannsee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bathroom
For the bathroom, the king and queen of colour contrast was opted for: white and black, which form an ideal canvas on which to either add pops of bright colour, or just leave the room as is – after all, nothing is more timeless and elegant than a monochrome colour palette. 

However, these homeowners decided that the occasional spot of colour couldn’t hurt, which is why textiles and décor pieces treat us to bright greens, pinks and oranges for a touch of cheer. 

Fascinating what a difference some colour can make, isn’t it? 

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

