​The modern house with a clean and subtle style

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a house which treats us to two distinct styles: classic on the outside, and modern-meets-minimalist on the inside.

However, it’s not just this house’s superb mixing of designs that we’re in love with, but also its subtle use of colours and textures. We all know how striking an exposed brick wall can look. And how much charm wooden surfaces can add to a house. And we are also aware of how clean and elegant a white-toned room can look, and how those white hues can make any additional colours (like blues or pinks) come to sparkling life.

So, if you need a reminder of these interior-design lessons, scroll ahead to see how this house handles these with the utmost care and precision…