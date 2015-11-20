The Modern Home that Shines Like a Diamond

This modern family home, designed by architects from Argentina, CM Espacio & Arquitectura SRL, is the ultimate in clean, family living without comprising on space or style.

As Dieter Rams said, Good design is making something intelligible and memorable. Great design is making something memorable and meaningful.

This is the type of architecture that has resulted in more than a house, it is a home. With stunning design, innovative use of space and a true sense of modern style, it pulls off edgy and comfortable all at the same time. And this isn't the first time that these architects have managed to get this right. They have two similar homes in their portfolio that show their ability to transform a normal, suburban house into something quite spectacular.

Let's explore this modern home from the outside in.