The Modern Home that Shines Like a Diamond

This modern family home, designed by architects from Argentina, CM Espacio & Arquitectura SRL, is the ultimate in clean, family living without comprising on space or style.
As Dieter Rams said,
Good design is making something intelligible and memorable. Great design is making something memorable and meaningful.
This is the type of architecture that has resulted in more than a house, it is a home. With stunning design, innovative use of space and a true sense of modern style, it pulls off edgy and comfortable all at the same time. And this isn't the first time that these architects have managed to get this right. They have two similar homes in their portfolio that show their ability to transform a normal, suburban house into something quite spectacular.
Let's explore this modern home from the outside in.
From the get go CM Espacio & Arquitectura SRL have turned the ordinary into something different. A standard shaped house becomes a modern masterpiece with the inclusion of a gorgeous stone wall that protrudes perpendicular to the walls of the house. This changes the whole look and feel, providing a warmer and earthier tone.
This wall is further enhanced by the soft lights that are used to light it up, adding a soft glow in the evenings. These lights are also functional, allowing people to see where they are going as they make their way up to the house along the path.
The surrounding plants, trees and bushes are also utilised to decorate the plain wall space, adding to the natural overall look and feel.
The architects have also played around with shapes here, including the protruding wall, by slanting the roof at a striking angle. This mixes up the design, creating a more eclectic finish.
Moving around the house, it's clear that the stone walls feature more than once, adding height and depth to the overall structure. The modern open plan design of the home also becomes evident here, with the interior spilling out into the garden via large glass doors that fold back.
Stark white patio tiles continue from the exterior into the interior, keeping the two interlinked. This is a home that utilises nature and the surrounds, where the division between the inside and the outside has been eroded.
The designers have also included the manicured lawns in the design, ensuring that they are appreciated and enhanced by the stark white path and the tiles used on the patio. The beige, white, stone and surrounding plants and lawns come together to create an earthy, natural look. This is a home that is large and impressive but isn't ostentatious or overbearing.
The sheer size of this home is evident from the front view, as it sprawls across the large property.
A spacious double garage allows for ample parking, while a tiled pathway leads up to the front door of the house. It's also evident from this view how the stone facade has been used strategically, highlighting parts of the exterior sporadically and beautifully.
The upstairs of the house is defined by large glass windows, mirroring the back of the house where large glass doors open the inside of the house up onto the outside. Natural light is a feature throughout.
Despite the size and gorgeous additions and features, this is still an everyday family home in the suburbs. It caters for a family who car pool and host dinner parties.
The open plan design of the home enhances the entire structure, allowing rooms to flow into one another and the living area to be an
outside area or an
inside area, depending on the weather and the seasons. This is perfect for the South African climate.
During summer, the doors can be rolled back, allowing a cool breeze into the house while cold lunches are enjoyed at the dining room table or cocktails are sipped on the cushy sofas. In winter, the doors can be closed shut, keeping the room warm and cosy, while still revealing the beautiful grey skies outside.
This room depicts the architects' attention to detail, keeping a very neutral and warm glow throughout the interior with soft colours and the use of beige and white. However, grey and purple have been added in the form of cushions to the sofa for a bit of mood and ambiance.
Dimmer lights in the ceiling also add to this, keeping the room bathed in soft light in the evenings.
The home is classy and warm but isn't over zealous in its accessories, ornaments and objects. The architects have stuck to simplicity. The dining room features a plain glass table, positioned in between chocolate brown chairs—enough for the whole family.
Large, beige tiles cover the floors of the home, maintaining that neutral look and feel.
The floating staircase is one of the greatest elements of the home, connecting the downstairs to the upstairs. The steps are a deep chocolate colour, adding a trendy, funky touch to the simple space. The staircase runs parallel to the stone wall, which breaks up the beige and white painted walls. This adds texture and style.
Quality has also not been overlooked here. The furniture is beautiful and in good condition while the finishes on the walls, floors and doors have been carefully added.
The kitchen is the one area in the home where the modern, trendy elements truly play a part.
The architects have created a futuristic kitchen where one expects a robot to appear to start taking orders. Sleek silver appliances, glass tables, beautiful lampshades that drop from the ceiling and innovative design has turned this family kitchen into the most savvy of spaces.
The island in the middle of the kitchen is a beautiful grey colour, offset by the glass sheet that protrudes from it to create a dining area. The glass table is surrounded by modern, white chairs. This shows that while this may be a kitchen from Star Wars, the whole family have been considered here. The kitchen is designed to be a place where everyone comes together, where afternoon tea and cake can be shared and where advice can be given.
The open plan design and the utilisation of the exterior plays a role here, where the doors open up allowing the outside in and the inside out. This allows the room to naturally cool and heat as well as natural light to flow into the room and the rest of the house.
The bathroom is also a futuristic look at pampering, with funky lighting and a modern design.
The green lighting used behind the mirrors and on the ceiling create a softer mood in the bathroom, but add a bit of colour. Space is of no concern, with a large bathtub, a sink fit for two and a beautiful glass shower spread across the entire length of the room.
Besides the lights, the architects have kept to a very simple beige colour throughout and have minimised the use of accessories and objects. Smart storage is key here, keeping the bits and pieces of everyday life tucked away, maintaining the neat and tidy appeal of this space.
Walt Disney said,
You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.
This is a beautiful creation, meant to be enjoyed by the people who live in it.