Home improvement: 8 fabulous entrance ideas

If you're looking to improve your home and make some changes, why not start with the entrance?
The entrance to a home is all about first impressions, whether it be decor, colours, detail and even lighting… each aspect must be well thought out. In this homify feature however, we consulted our team of professionals for 8 tips and tricks to guide your fabulous renovation project, or to inspire a long awaited upgrade. We made it easier for you to plan the most welcoming and friendly decor to suit your home design, whether it's modern and minimalist or even rustic and vintage, let's be inspired.
Greenery always adds an inviting warmth to your entrance, but opt for plants that are easy to maintain and won't overwhelm your exterior or crowd any walking path as they grow.
Textured wall features are available in a variety of colours and materials to suit any house, but the placement of illumination can enhance the elegant texture and wall colour for an ever-evolving design.
Layout and architecture needs to take the landscape into consideration too, here we see a stylish yet simple staircase with an interesting garden for a colourful effect.
Windows enhance the amount of sunshine and fresh air in the home, and panoramic windows around your entrance can be a phenomenal decor option that allows your guests to catch a glimpse of the interior from the outside.
Include a cosiness from the entrance of the home with a wooden door. This old fashioned material enhances that rustic flair for an eye catching design.
Choose two materials and create an interesting yet contrasting effect. Glass and wood, stone or even clay brick and concrete work well together. There's no reason to go for the ordinary anymore.
A porch decorated in plants, pillars and neutral colours is a gorgeous and interesting idea to decorate your home. How about an amazing arch to invite and astound all visitors and passersby?
So you would like to include greenery into your entrance with aesthetics in mind? Consider a brilliant vertical garden for that vibrant appeal.