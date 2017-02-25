Your browser is out-of-date.

7 extraordinary wardrobes with sliding doors

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Sliding doors are a brilliant means of creating a spacious environment that is comfortable, adaptable and elegant. There are a variety of options available to suit any space, whether it be rustic and classic, Asian inspired or sleek and modern. With the help of homify interior designers, we showcase 7 fantastic sliding doors, each unique and attractive, promising that your modern living space will be nothing less than amazing.

1. Cupboard doors

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Save space with sliding cupboard doors and create the illusion of a more spacious looking bedroom. This contemporary option takes up less space than conventional closet doors and is available in a variety of colours and materials to fit any home.

2. Glass entrance

Navello Oceano, Navello Navello Windows & doors Windows
Navello

Navello
Navello
Navello

Grant access to the outdoors by including a simple metal framed door with shatter proof glass and always have a glimpse of the outside.

3. Wonder of wood

GANNE house - sliding door STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture Kitchen
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture

GANNE house—sliding door

STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture

Wooden doors are essential for that rustic ambiance or tropical flair.

4. Asian inspiration

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Sliding doors
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Ever been to a Dojo or watched a Kung Fu movie? Well, the wood framed sliding doors act as versatile home dividers, separating the bedroom from the living room in a small house.

5. From the barn

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Industrial style windows & doors Wood Grey
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

This idea is another special space saving option for your modern home, its translucent glass and faux wood appearance is an excellent option for any one bedroom apartment.

6. Versatility

Opaque glass sliding door for access to the kitchen area MBArchitects Modern kitchen Glass Transparent
MBArchitects

Opaque glass sliding door for access to the kitchen area

MBArchitects
MBArchitects
MBArchitects

A translucent sliding door allows the open plan layout to be flexible, perfect for those days when extra privacy is required, or leave them open and enjoy the free-flowing fresh air.

7. Metal

Steel resin sliding doors Ligneous Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

If industrial or eclectic decor speaks to you, then a durable metal sliding door will add that loft like feel to your high-rise city apartment. It's sophisticated and sleek too. How about these 11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)?

