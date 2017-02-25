7 extraordinary wardrobes with sliding doors

Sliding doors are a brilliant means of creating a spacious environment that is comfortable, adaptable and elegant. There are a variety of options available to suit any space, whether it be rustic and classic, Asian inspired or sleek and modern. With the help of homify interior designers, we showcase 7 fantastic sliding doors, each unique and attractive, promising that your modern living space will be nothing less than amazing.
Save space with sliding cupboard doors and create the illusion of a more spacious looking bedroom. This contemporary option takes up less space than conventional closet doors and is available in a variety of colours and materials to fit any home.
Grant access to the outdoors by including a simple metal framed door with shatter proof glass and always have a glimpse of the outside.
Wooden doors are essential for that rustic ambiance or tropical flair.
Ever been to a Dojo or watched a Kung Fu movie? Well, the wood framed sliding doors act as versatile home dividers, separating the bedroom from the living room in a small house.
This idea is another special space saving option for your modern home, its translucent glass and faux wood appearance is an excellent option for any one bedroom apartment.
A translucent sliding door allows the open plan layout to be flexible, perfect for those days when extra privacy is required, or leave them open and enjoy the free-flowing fresh air.
If industrial or eclectic decor speaks to you, then a durable metal sliding door will add that loft like feel to your high-rise city apartment. It's sophisticated and sleek too. How about these 11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)?