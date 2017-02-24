6 Cape Town prefabs to consider if you want an affordable home

Prefab modern homes are growing increasingly popular in South Africa for their architecture, versatile design, affordability and quick turnaround time. But, that doesn't mean that these modular homes are limited to being small and simple, instead the possibilities are endless in terms of design and layout. In this homify feature, we visit 6 amazing Cape Town prefab homes to inspire you! Our architects considered sophisticated living, modernity for the whole family and eco-friendly design and we cannot wait to explore these homes when they're complete.