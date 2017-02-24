6 Cape Town prefabs to consider if you want an affordable home

Prefab modern homes are growing increasingly popular in South Africa for their architecture, versatile design, affordability and quick turnaround time. But, that doesn't mean that these modular homes are limited to being small and simple, instead the possibilities are endless in terms of design and layout. In this homify feature, we visit 6 amazing Cape Town prefab homes to inspire you! Our architects considered sophisticated living, modernity for the whole family and eco-friendly design and we cannot wait to explore these homes when they're complete.
By choosing a budget friendly prefab home design, you can instead splurge on plenty of space, panoramic views and of course high-tech interior features.
A modern minimalist home needs to be spacious inside and outside, especially if you have a large property to take advantage of. The double garage, neutral colour exterior and grand front entrance makes this home one to admire.
Security is an essential component to contemporary living and this house has a durable fence to protect the extensive property and inhabitants.
Set in Green Point, this gorgeous all-white modern home is perfect for the urban dweller. Just a stone's throw from the bustling city with a glimpse of the sensational Atlantic sea too. How is that for a prefab wonder? Strong, sturdy and stylish.
A large home with all the amenities for a modern family is easier than you think. Go for high walls to protect your belongings, while a double storey living space will ensure that each child has a bedroom with room for grandma too. No more fighting! Peace and quiet is possible without breaking the bank.
The last home we visit takes us to the Northern suburbs of Cape Town. It's grey and eye-catching from all angles, with more than enough space for a weekend braai and family get together at the pool. What better way to enjoy a Mother City summer?