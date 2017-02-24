Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Cape Town prefabs to consider if you want an affordable home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE GARANITO, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
Prefab modern homes are growing increasingly popular in South Africa for their architecture, versatile design, affordability and quick turnaround time. But, that doesn't mean that these modular homes are limited to being small and simple, instead the possibilities are endless in terms of design and layout. In this homify feature, we visit 6 amazing Cape Town prefab homes to inspire you! Our architects considered sophisticated living, modernity for the whole family and eco-friendly design and we cannot wait to explore these homes when they're complete.

1. Large and lovely

HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate., BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE CAMPBELL—DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate.

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

By choosing a budget friendly prefab home design, you can instead splurge on plenty of space, panoramic views and of course high-tech interior features.

2. Modern touch

HOUSE RAMMUTLOA - Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm , BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE RAMMUTLOA—Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

A modern minimalist home needs to be spacious inside and outside, especially if you have a large property to take advantage of. The double garage, neutral colour exterior and grand front entrance makes this home one to admire. 

3. Contemporary charm

HOUSE DE GROOTE - Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE DE GROOTE—Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

Security is an essential component to contemporary living and this house has a durable fence to protect the extensive property and inhabitants.

4. For the urban space

HOUSE DU PLESSIS - GREEN POINT, CAPE TOWN, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE DU PLESSIS—GREEN POINT, CAPE TOWN

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

Set in Green Point, this gorgeous all-white modern home is perfect for the urban dweller. Just a stone's throw from the bustling city with a glimpse of the sensational Atlantic sea too. How is that for a prefab wonder? Strong, sturdy and stylish.

5. Entertainment

HOUSE CORNELIUS - Baronetcy Estate, Plattekloof, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE CORNELIUS—Baronetcy Estate, Plattekloof

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

A large home with all the amenities for a modern family is easier than you think. Go for high walls to protect your belongings, while a double storey living space will ensure that each child has a bedroom with room for grandma too. No more fighting! Peace and quiet is possible without breaking the bank.

6. Simply chic

HOUSE GARANITO, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE GARANITO

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

The last home we visit takes us to the Northern suburbs of Cape Town. It's grey and eye-catching from all angles, with more than enough space for a weekend braai and family get together at the pool. What better way to enjoy a Mother City summer? Need some more ideas? These are 32 double storey facades to see before you renovate

Would you consider a prefab home?

