11 smart, budget-friendly decorating ideas

We all want our homes to be the best they can be, but often a limited budget forces our plans onto the back burner. But did you know that you don't have to spend a fortune on making your home look fly?

It's true—homify's interior designers know hundreds of insider tricks that will make your home look fabulous for next to nothing. Check out these 11 tips that have come straight from the lips of our professionals, and begin your budget renovation adventure today!