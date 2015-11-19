How to avoid common furnishing mistakes

Whether you are on the cusp of moving into your first apartment or remodelling your home, there is much consideration that needs to go into how to furnish it. This can be a daunting prospect as there are innumerable pitfalls that many people just can't seem to avoid when it comes to interior decoration.

Today on homify we will look at some of the most common furnishing mistakes and how it can be fixed quite simply. It is all about being mindful when you plan and design the space in your home, and these helpful hints will give you a good indication of what to keep in mind when doing so. These basic rules are great for any room in your home and can be seen as general guidelines for furnishing in any style and during any time period and trend.

Let's look at six ways to avoid regrettable design choices.