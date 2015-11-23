A House Full of Magic

As you may know, homify 360°’s portfolio if filled to the brim with unique and varied architectural examples. From classic to country, and Mediterranean to Scandinavian, our collections differ widely based on location, clients’ tastes, available resources, climate, professional opinion, and, of course, the chosen style of the structure.

For today’s pick, we have selected an eclectic-styled residence that is home to a Mexican family, with a healthy combination of rustic, country, and contemporary elements. Exuding a homey vibe mixed with the right amount of charm and magic, this design comes to us from the Mexican team Taller Estilo Architects (which translates into “style workshop” in Spanish).

This family home showcases architecture that is intelligent, makes use of fantastic resources for the homeowners’ comfort, and enhances every chosen detail, whether it’s the interior decor or the exterior paint colour.