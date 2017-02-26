13 fountains and water features to make your patio look more modern

There are so many accessories that can be added to your patio or terrace to give it more style and personality. In addition to taking care of plants and flowers as well as using the floor and wall coverings, you can also add all sorts of decorative details to the outdoor area. These have the capacity to change the whole look and feel of a space!

One of the indispensable accessories that you can utilise outdoors is a fountain or a water feature.

The sound of water can bring relaxation while visually it creates a beautiful look and feel.

This is why today on homify, we have put together 13 fountains and water features that will modernise your patio.

Are you ready to explore them?