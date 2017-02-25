A low class home becomes ultra-modern

Today, we are going to witness a home transformation of epic proportions by design professionals Auraprojekt.
They have taken a very run down and outdated home and transformed it into a gorgeous home that we'd all love to live in!
This project is a wonderful example of just how much potential exists, even in the most hopeless of cases. With a bit of innovation and creativity, you can truly create and ultra-modern home out of something that looks like it should be knocked down.
We will also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to utilising light, making the absolute most of space and injecting our homes with modern design and decor.
Are you interested in seeing more?
In the kitchen area of this home, we can see just what a sorry state it was in. The old yellowing walls and outdated appliances make for a very unappealing design.
The space also hasn't been utilised, which means that everything feels very cramped and crowded.
In this image, we can see just how chaotic the kitchen area is with cutlery, crockery, pots and pans all over the small space! Your kitchen is meant to be neatly arranged and well-organised so that it feels hygienic, clean and functional.
A touch of style wouldn't go amiss either!
Storage is key to a good kitchen design. Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration.
The living area of the home shows just how old-fashioned and outdated the design was. The pale pink walls and antique furniture make for a very unappealing design while the light fittings give away the home's age!
It looks like we've stumbled into our grandparent's home!
What we can see, however, is that this home holds some potential! It features a lot of natural light, which is key to a modern home.
The bathroom is meant to be a space in the house where we can relax, gather our thoughts, soak in a bubble bath or have some peace and quiet before we start the day. If you have a bathroom like this, that is impossible!
There is very little storage space in this room, which means buckets and detergents little the little area. There are also exposed pipes and rusty taps, which don't make for a very serene environment.
The bath also looks anything but hygienic!
In this image, we get a direct view of the new and improved bathroom, compared to the previous image that shows the bathroom before the renovation. It's unbelievable!
The designers have done away with the old features and stained walls, opting instead for a very modern and minimalist white and wood design.
The abundance of lighting throughout this space makes for a very refreshing, light and bright environment, while the mirror makes the room seem that much bigger and more expansive.
Now this is a cooking space that we can get used to!
The designers have maintained the same modern and minimalist look and feel, combining white with wooden finishes. An exposed brick wall brings some texture and tone to the space.
What is very noticeable, however, is the abundance of storage space. The designers have invested in plenty of shelves, drawers and cupboards, keeping the kitchen items neatly arranged and organised.
Don't you love how the sunshine streams in through the windows to create a light, warm and spacious environment, working in harmony with the white walls?
The designers have taken out all of the old-fashioned finishes and elements, opting instead for very cutting-edge decor items and accessories with a less is more approach.
Here we can see how an artwork brings some beauty and elegance to the home without overwhelming it while a mirror doubles up as a functional element and a decor piece.
Tip: Remember that mirrors create the feeling of depth and space in a small home.
The bedroom is another room where only the most functional of items are on display. White is also a dominant tone.
The bedside tables allow the residents to store books and phone chargers neatly out of sight while the trendy grey lamps bring a soft glow and romantic ambiance to the home in the evening.
Tip: Add a subtle design or pattern to your walls like these designers have done to create a bit of variety in a predominantly white room.
Finally we get a chance to see the open-plan living area, where all of the rooms flow into one another. The designers have added some rich, dark wooden furniture into this space to bring a bit of warmth and homeliness to it. This contrasts beautifully with the wooden floors and sleek, white sofa.
Again we can see how exposed brick brings a little bit of an industrial chic look and feel to the space, working in harmony with the contemporary features.
Tip: Use lighting to bring a touch of retro to your home.
