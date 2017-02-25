A low class home becomes ultra-modern

Today, we are going to witness a home transformation of epic proportions by design professionals Auraprojekt.

They have taken a very run down and outdated home and transformed it into a gorgeous home that we'd all love to live in!

This project is a wonderful example of just how much potential exists, even in the most hopeless of cases. With a bit of innovation and creativity, you can truly create and ultra-modern home out of something that looks like it should be knocked down.

We will also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to utilising light, making the absolute most of space and injecting our homes with modern design and decor.

Are you interested in seeing more?