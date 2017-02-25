18 photos of a beautiful house

From the street, this house attracts attention and invites friends, families and guests to visit. It features lovely soft lines and an attractive blend of textures and materials that stand out and attract the eye.
In fact this is a home that inspires love at first sight. Surrounded by nature and featuring a lot of charm, light and colour, this is a space that becomes more interesting the longer that you explore it. Every room features one surprise after another!
Built with the creativity and talent of design professionals MeyerCortez Arquitectura y Diseno, this project will make you want to dream big. It will also show you just how appealing large, generous and bright spaces are.
Featuring a fantastic interior design with detailed exteriors, this home is worth a tour. It even has two kitchens!
At first sight, we can see just how striking this facade is because it is surrounded by trees. The wooden finishes and the gable roof of the upper floor immediately create the impression of a warm and inviting facade.
The design has a very traditional look and feel while the volumes of the home are all connected. Thus even with the naked eye, once we look past the surrounding perimetre wall, we can see see how the spaces are distributed. It seems like the social spaces are on the bottom floor while the more private areas are on the upper floor.
Let's find out if that is true…
Before we head inside the interior, let's explore the exterior. A large terrace forms part of the social area of the house. This outdoor area features a fantastic wooden pergola, made from wood, which is undoubtedly a dominant material when it comes to this home design.
This image shows us how the residents are people who like to entertain and socialise from home.
When entering the house, we are immediately enveloped in warm tones. Wood—a natural and subtle material—invades the environment.
Wood makes up the floors, staircase and all of the finer details.
We can also see how spacious and well-ventilated the home is as well as how the living areas are integrated and connected. This open plan design was very important to the architects.
If you like this warm and welcoming entrance, have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for more inspiration.
As we pass through the dining room, we can see how every detail has been very carefully planned. The lighting was no exception.
Artificial light illuminates the room in the form of hanging lamps, which provide the table with direct lights. There are also other little lamps and lights throughout the rest of the area, which introduce indirect light to the space and creates a wonderful, soft glow.
The owners requested a home that featured open and connected spaces but they also wanted their spacious rooms to be functional, modern and full of comfort.
This kitchen is a wonderful example of this. This is the first kitchen that we will explore in the house. The second kitchen we will see later!
This kitchen has been specially designed to share good meals and interact, while gathered around the stove.
Don't you think this kitchen features a wonderful design?
When we get to the upper floor, we come across the more private rooms of the house.
This photograph depicts the master suite with a sensational wooden floor and a textured headboard. If you look carefully, there is a glass door that opens up onto a terrace. The glass merges the interior and exterior spaces and creates a wonderful temperature throughout the room.
This traditional house is full of surprises. When we arrive at the bathroom, we come across a very colourful design!
An eggplant colour invades the walls and creates a very elegant and sophisticated atmosphere. The stone, granite, glass and wood all complement this design.
The residents of this house wanted to highlight the social spaces so the architects focused on designing a spectacular entertainment area.
This house features a gym, sauna, swimming pool and a terrace with an integrated kitchen. Finally we get to see the second kitchen!
Outside the house, on the outdoor terrace, we come across a fabulous and vibrant kitchen. This area is specially designed for those who like to interact with friends and family and enjoy gourmet food.
This complete kitchen features a grill, oven and a bar. It also draws attention to the combination of wood and brick, which are enhanced by the colourful tiles.
If you like the idea of an outdoor kitchen, have a look at this article: 7 Clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.
When we move away from the braai area and the outdoor kitchen, we come across the splendid social area.
The swimming pool invites fun and entertainment, while the palm trees that adorn the space create a tropical look and feel.
It is worth mentioning that this fantastic house also features an orchard and fruit trees. This is everything that you need for a healthy and modern life!
And finally, we come across another surprise—a hidden courtyard!
To the one side of the terrace, this little courtyard spills out from one of the bedrooms. It features shrubbery and a glistening wooden floor as well as a small, bubbling hot tub ready to be enjoyed.
Undoubtedly this home is full of surprises and invites relaxation and fun!
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love these ones too:
The family home with a big surprise in the backyard.