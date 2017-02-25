18 photos of a beautiful house

From the street, this house attracts attention and invites friends, families and guests to visit. It features lovely soft lines and an attractive blend of textures and materials that stand out and attract the eye.

In fact this is a home that inspires love at first sight. Surrounded by nature and featuring a lot of charm, light and colour, this is a space that becomes more interesting the longer that you explore it. Every room features one surprise after another!

Built with the creativity and talent of design professionals MeyerCortez Arquitectura y Diseno, this project will make you want to dream big. It will also show you just how appealing large, generous and bright spaces are.

Featuring a fantastic interior design with detailed exteriors, this home is worth a tour. It even has two kitchens!