​A Johannesburg guesthouse with a hotel-like vibe

Located in Craighall, Johannesburg, is The Hamilton – a 6-bedroom boutique guesthouse which clearly understands the importance of aesthetic quality.

Mezzanine Interiors, the professionals in charge of this space’s interior look, wanted their project to have an ‘urban retreat’ look and feel, which is why they opted for monochromatic greys, blacks and whites, with a touch of chartreuse to give it an edge.

For the compact rooms, light oak wood was used for furniture, flaunting warm earthy hues which also help to make the spaces seem more open. To ensure a strong link between the exterior façade and interior styles, the black mild steel of the outside surfaces was replicated on the inside furniture bases.

Let’s take a closer look…