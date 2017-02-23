​A South African home with views to die for

Today on homify 360°, we set off to Nelspruit to scope out an ultra modern house situated in an amazing bushveld site. Imagine rocky outcrops, dense trees, lush grass fields and a stretched-out landscape – doesn’t that sound like the perfect location for your dream home?

And by “dream home”, we mean a 5-bedroom creation that offers up spacious layouts, a great big yard, a swimming pool, modern materials, and various terraces and balconies to make the most of that sublime view surrounding the house.

Sound good? Let’s take a look…