26 photos of living rooms that you'll want to copy

Leigh Leigh
Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
The living area is one of the main environments in all homes. It's where we eat, relax and spend time with family and friends.

Such an important space needs to be well-organised and needs to feature the utmost in functionality and aesthetic appeal. 

In modern design and architecture, living rooms are becoming increasingly integrated with kitchens and dining rooms, especially in a small apartment. This changes the whole look and feel of a house, creating a wonderful flow between spaces.

Today on homify, we are going to look at 26 different ideas of open plan living rooms from top professionals from around the world. These will all inspire and delight as well as show us how much diversity exists when it comes to the design of your living area.

You won't believe the possibilities!

1. Mounted TV as the focal point of the room

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

2. A television cabinet with storage space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Carpet between the sofa and TV

Ristrutturazione - soggiorno, Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking

Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking

4. Storage shelves across the vertical space

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

5. A closed television cabinet for a neat and tidy look and feel

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

6. Brick wall for texture

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

7. A kitchen bar divides the kitchen and the living room

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

8. Sliding doors separate the living room and kitchen

Residence "La Darsena" Riccione, POLISTUDIO A.E.S.
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.

POLISTUDIO A.E.S.
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.

Also have a look at: How can I separate my dining room and kitchen?

9. Antique chairs instead of armchairs

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

10. Light blue walls

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

11. Classic chandelier contrasts with modern furnishings

Appartamento al mare ristrutturato., Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

12. A plasterboard wall divides spaces

around the kitchen, laboMint
laboMint

laboMint
laboMint
laboMint

13. A low bench for the TV

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

14. Custom furniture for the entrance to the living area

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

15. Antique cabinet in contrast to modern furnishings

Design di interni, Albini Architettura
Albini Architettura

Albini Architettura
Albini Architettura
Albini Architettura

16. Modular wall

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

17. Teal wall

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

18. Sofa in an L-shape

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo

Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo

19. Sofa and TV cabinet arranged at an angle

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

Midsummer House

Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

20. Frames of different sizes and shapes

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

21. Light curtains

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Sofa to separate the living room and entrance

Appartamento a Castiglione delle Stiviere, ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.

ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.

23. Fireplace between the kitchen and living room

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

24. Library to connect living room and kitchen

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

25. Living areas on different levels

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

26. Wallpaper in the corner of a room

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

If you enjoyed these ideas, you'll love these ones too: 

6 beautiful ways to decorate small living rooms

6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room

6 Cape Town prefabs to consider if you want an affordable home
Which living room is your favourite?

