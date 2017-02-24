5 ideas that you can copy if your patio is very small

For all of those lovers of nature and outdoor activities, today we have a treat in store for you on homify!
We have put together five examples of patios and terraces that will give you tips to decorate yours, especially if yours is rather small. Because space shouldn't be an excuse not to have a pleasant, functional and comfortable outdoor area.
So today, we are going to browse through these beautiful images and get inspired together!
If you own a backyard like this one, you can create an integrated environment with outdoor furniture on the one side and a grassy area on the other side. This allows the kids a place to play as well as an area for relaxing and entertaining in the sunshine and fresh air.
You could also install a vertical garden for a beautiful ambiance.
Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?
For those who have a long and shallow space, you can create a small, beautiful and trendy terrace by incorporating vegetation with small and lightweight furniture.
If you have a very small garden or patio, fill it with different heights of vegetation next to a back wall that features some texture. Natural stone or wood are great options, as we can see in this design by professionals Grupo Boes.
If you have a backyard that is drowned by the surrounding high walls and lack of space, why not paint one of the walls? This creates a beautiful and vibrant backdrop to low vegetation. Opt for small to medium trees and plants that enhance this space without overwhelming it.
Tip: Add a few pieces of furniture such as a deck chair or outdoor armchair.
Plants, trees and flowers are a wonderful way to add a tropical and refreshing design to any small outdoor space. Never forget the subtle power of nature.
Have a look at these tips: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.
Also have a look at how to make a big impression with a small front garden.