Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 ideas that you can copy if your patio is very small

Leigh Leigh
homify Patios
Loading admin actions …

For all of those lovers of nature and outdoor activities, today we have a treat in store for you on homify!

We have put together five examples of patios and terraces that will give you tips to decorate yours, especially if yours is rather small. Because space shouldn't be an excuse not to have a pleasant, functional and comfortable outdoor area.

So today, we are going to browse through these beautiful images and get inspired together!

1. A black and white patio

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern Garden
A360architects

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

If you own a backyard like this one, you can create an integrated environment with outdoor furniture on the one side and a grassy area on the other side. This allows the kids a place to play as well as an area for relaxing and entertaining in the sunshine and fresh air. 

You could also install a vertical garden for a beautiful ambiance.

Have a look at these tips: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

2. A narrow space

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who have a long and shallow space, you can create a small, beautiful and trendy terrace by incorporating vegetation with small and lightweight furniture.

3. Vegetation and wood

Deck WPC libre de mantenimiento, Grupo Boes Grupo Boes Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Grupo Boes

Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes

If you have a very small garden or patio, fill it with different heights of vegetation next to a back wall that features some texture. Natural stone or wood are great options, as we can see in this design by professionals Grupo Boes.

4. A backyard full of colour

CASA PINHEIROS, ivan ventura arquitetura ivan ventura arquitetura Patios Wood Blue
ivan ventura arquitetura

ivan ventura arquitetura
ivan ventura arquitetura
ivan ventura arquitetura

If you have a backyard that is drowned by the surrounding high walls and lack of space, why not paint one of the walls? This creates a beautiful and vibrant backdrop to low vegetation. Opt for small to medium trees and plants that enhance this space without overwhelming it. 

Tip: Add a few pieces of furniture such as a deck chair or outdoor armchair.

5. The power of vegetation

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Plants, trees and flowers are a wonderful way to add a tropical and refreshing design to any small outdoor space. Never forget the subtle power of nature.

Have a look at these tips: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Also have a look at how to make a big impression with a small front garden.

​A Johannesburg guesthouse with a hotel-like vibe
Which patio would you copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks