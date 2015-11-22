Boost your garden… with a pond

Any garden owner will agree that the additional greenery, foliage and colourful florals definitely add a unique element to their yard – and their house.

A lot of people go one step further to make their garden spring to (literal) life – they add a pond. And whether or not they add some fish, a pond is still a cool and fresh encouragement for the essential pollinators (bees, birds and butterflies) and additional creature friends to make their garden their preferred hangout.

However, adding a garden pond requires much more than digging a hole and turning on the hose. So, before you start planning which stone statues would look divine next to your new garden feature, read through our guide to see what you’ll need (and what you must do) to acquire a stone-lined, waterfall-blessed, fabulous-looking garden pond.