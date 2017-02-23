10 brilliant ideas for shelves in your bathroom

Organising and designing a small bathroom can sometimes be a very difficult task so it is important to recognise the importance of adding storage cabinets, shelves and drawers.
The problem with a small bathroom, however, is that we often struggle with space. We need to store all sorts of personal items such as cosmetic creams, shampoos, towels and toilet paper, but where? And if we don't find a suitable space to store all of these items, we create quite a mess in the bathroom!
Today on homify, we have put together some tips and tricks when it comes to finding suitable shelves for bathrooms that are very small. This will help you to organise your bathroom space, reducing the chaos.
Your bathroom should be tranquil and serene after all!
Adding shelves in the bathroom can be a very simple process and may even be easier than you expect. All you need are two pillars at full height, which can be installed against a wall. Insert little slats of wood in between and you will have a very convenient, effective and beautiful storage space.
This could be a fun DIY project for the whole family!
When the bathroom is very small, there is no need to create congestion on the walls with shelves. Thus the best place you can exploit is the space under the sink. Install a cabinet or shelves under here and you'll have more than enough space, neatly tucked away.
Don't you love the little cabinet design professionals Cris Nunes Arquiteta have inserted under here?
Another simple trick is to install two sheets of wood in the wall with screws. You'll exploit every corner of this little space in a very practical and stylish way.
When planning your bathroom, adequate space to store items needs to be considered and prioritised. If you can, opt for upper shelves on the wall as well as a cabinet below the sink. You'll have the most organised bathroom on the block!
Another idea is to exploit the neglected area behind the bathroom door. Fit small shelves into a niche in the wall, right up to the ceiling. This is a great space problem solution!
You can install a small wooden cupboard in your bathroom with shelves, creating a little nook for shampoos, soaps and other items. Opt for glass shelves for a modern and classic look and feel. They'll be easy to clean too!
Install a top shelf near the ceiling, where you can make the most of unused space. You can also put some of your favourite soaps and candles on display!
Another possibility is to build shelves into the wall, like we see in this example. This gives you more than enough storage space, without taking up more room than necessary.
Install elegant lighting underneath the shelves for a very sophisticated look and feel.
If you are really struggling for space, you can add shelves into the corner of the shower. This will also allow you easy access to all of your products.
Keep the neatly arranged, however and throw out any old bottles so you don't end up with a mess!
Exploit the corners of the bathrooms like these designers have done. Glass shelves are perfect for this design as they introduce elegance and don't overwhelm the space.
