Woodworking: build your own deck and pool in a weekend

Get those home improvement skills rolling and prepare yourself for some outdoor DIY.
If you want to improve your outdoor space and you've got quite a lot of it to work with, a deck or pool could be the ultimate option. What's even better? They're actually not that hard to do yourself if you've got a penchant for woodworking.
For those who have always dreamed of having a gourmet kitchen or a fully-equipped braai area that is specially designed to welcome friends and family then you have come to the right article on homify today.
Today we bring you a project that will leave you awe-struck. Brazilian architects Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores are behind this incredible outdoor space today, which every South African will find comfort and beauty in!
They have developed a modern and welcoming outdoor area that brings together creative concepts and functionality, with a phenomenal end result.
Are you excited to take a closer look?
This small and exciting little terrace was created in a 3x3 metre space, where the designers took advantage of the natural slope of the terrain.
The swimming pool overlooks beautiful green surrounds, but is tucked in behind a wall. Behind it is the well-crafted wooden deck.
The result is an exclusive little outdoor oasis with sun loungers, a table, chairs and an umbrella. Nothing is missing—this is a backyard of perfection.
This home features an outdoor space that was not being used, meaning that it was completely wasted. While the yard was spacious, it did not offer to many options because of the slope of the land.
To solve this problem, the designers decided to turn it into a wonderful outdoor gourmet kitchen that is spacious as well as integrated with the pool and terrace.
As we explore this incredible kitchen, we can see how much space it holds. This is ideal for entertaining family and friends!
A long rectangular wooden table sits below a charming, wooden ceiling. We also come across the modern kitchen in the background, featuring dark stone and wooden cabinets.
The warm tones of the wood and the vibrant colours that have been added to the walls transform this kitchen into an energetic and cosy space, with everything that you need for an outdoor entertainment haven.
Couldn't you imagine spending all summer out here?
It is worth focusing on the details of this project a little bit more closely. In the corner, we can see how the cabinet makes the most of the space available while the freezer guarantees ice-cold beer. In addition, the design touches such as the stickers and decorative objects, create a trendy and rustic area.
And now we come across a wonderful surprise: the leisure area extends into a wonderful open space, right up the swimming pool! Who says that your backyard shouldn't have a corner for both adults and kids to enjoy?
The transition between the integrated spaces is achieved by working with different materials that define functionalities such as the wooden deck, the lush lawn and the white floor of the kitchen.
In this final image, we can see how the swimming pool features a little table in it, where family and friends can gather around with some iced tea while the soak in the cool water. Every detail has been thought of!
