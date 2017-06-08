Woodworking: build your own deck and pool in a weekend

Get those home improvement skills rolling and prepare yourself for some outdoor DIY.

If you want to improve your outdoor space and you've got quite a lot of it to work with, a deck or pool could be the ultimate option. What's even better? They're actually not that hard to do yourself if you've got a penchant for woodworking.

For those who have always dreamed of having a gourmet kitchen or a fully-equipped braai area that is specially designed to welcome friends and family then you have come to the right article on homify today.

Today we bring you a project that will leave you awe-struck. Brazilian architects Bianca Ferreira Arquitetura e Interiores are behind this incredible outdoor space today, which every South African will find comfort and beauty in!

They have developed a modern and welcoming outdoor area that brings together creative concepts and functionality, with a phenomenal end result.

Are you excited to take a closer look?