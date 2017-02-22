30 perfect dining rooms for small houses

Our home is made up of several fundamental rooms such as bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens and dining rooms. Usually, however, the dining room space is sacrificed when there isn't that much space available. For this reason, many studio apartments don't have an area for the dining room but rather a little bar that is multi-functional.

However this is only fulfilling half of the purpose of a dining room! It should be a space that we share with family and friends, where we come together over meals and chat about our days.

So how do we have a dining room in a small home?

This is what we will find out today on homify. We have put together 30 ideas that show you how you can make a cute and practical dining room in a small space.

Let's take a look!