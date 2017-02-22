Your browser is out-of-date.

30 perfect dining rooms for small houses

Leigh Leigh
Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Our home is made up of several fundamental rooms such as bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens and dining rooms. Usually, however, the dining room space is sacrificed when there isn't that much space available. For this reason, many studio apartments don't have an area for the dining room but rather a little bar that is multi-functional.

However this is only fulfilling half of the purpose of a dining room! It should be a space that we share with family and friends, where we come together over meals and chat about our days. 

So how do we have a dining room in a small home?

This is what we will find out today on homify. We have put together 30 ideas that show you how you can make a cute and practical dining room in a small space.

Let's take a look!

1. As a breakfast bar without losing the essence of a family dining room

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

This is a very modern style that subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home.

2. A very colourful and bright dining room to impress

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style dining room
Arquitetando ideias

Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias

This is the centre of the design in the home, where the varied and bright colours don't go unnoticed.

3. If you have a bar as the dining room table, make it count!

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the little space in the house prevents you from having a large dining room table, invest in a bar that stands out.

Don't you love this red design?

4. Maximise the feeling of space by putting mirrors on the wall

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
Studio²

Studio²
Studio²
Studio²

Mirrors will always be your best ally in small spaces, visually expanding the room. This is clearly shown in this design by professionals Studio2.

5. Highlight the space with eye-catching decorative elements

Loft do Casal, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern dining room
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

The decor will become the focal point of the space, distracting from the size.

6. To get good lighting, place a large hanging lamp in the centre of the table

Decorado 60m², Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Rosello Arquitetura e Interiores

7. Decorate the kitchen bar so that it fulfills the functions of a dining room

LOFT VOVÔ, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern dining room
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

LOFT VOVÔ

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

8. Give a new look to the table by adding chairs that are a totally different colour

Mirante House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern dining room
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Mirante House

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

9. A simple and modern dining room will always work well in a small space

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

10. Take advantage of a new concept by including various chairs around the dining room table, mixing up the look and feel

Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern dining room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

11. Use white tones for a stylish dining room that looks very spacious

., 株式会社 直井建築設計事務所 株式会社 直井建築設計事務所 Modern dining room
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所

株式会社　直井建築設計事務所
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所
株式会社　直井建築設計事務所

12. Transparent chairs are perfect for modern decor in a small space

Loft Duplex, Laura Santos Design Laura Santos Design Modern dining room
Laura Santos Design

Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design
Laura Santos Design

These chairs are part of a trend that is very popular at the moment. The transparency means that you barely notice the space they take up.

13. An almost invisible dining room

VNC APARTAMENTO , Noura van Dijk Interior Design Noura van Dijk Interior Design Modern dining room
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

If you like the idea of transparent chairs, you'll love this dining room that features a classic glass table too!

14. Highlight the area with bright and colourful wallpaper

Flat Djalma Ulrich, fpr Studio fpr Studio Modern dining room Yellow
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

15. Improvise a dining room when necessary

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

If space isn't available, transform a living area into a dining room when needed by having a table and several chairs at hand.

16. Create a warm welcome by including the dining room right at the front of the house

homify Modern dining room MDF Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Use the same bar for various activities

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern dining room Grey
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

You can extend the bar so that it not only works as a counter top in the kitchen but also as a dining room table and a shelf in the living room.

18. Extend the kitchen counter and turn it into the dining room you want

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. If you do not have space in the house, take advantage of the terrace and have an outdoor dining room to enjoy the view!

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style dining room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

20. Use a corner of the kitchen to position a small table that fulfills the function of a dining room

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. If it's a small home, a dining room for two is all you need

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

22. Copy the idea of a bench, which allows more guests to be seated

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern dining room
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

23. Wood is the ideal material for a durable dining room that will stand the test of time

Projeto, info9113 info9113 Modern dining room
info9113

Projeto

info9113
info9113
info9113

24. Differentiate the areas of a small house to maximise space

Apartamento da Cláudia e do Daniel, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

This idea by INA Architecture is perfect if your house is small. Use different types of flooring to divide the spaces.

Have a look at these other tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

25. Transform a kitchen island into a multi-functional dining room

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Simple, modern, easy and practical is the way to go

homify Modern dining room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Small spaces call for creativity

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern dining room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

No matter the size of the space, don't forget to add beautiful items to it that enhance it aesthetically.

28. Merge several rooms into one and you can have a dining room and office in the same space

もっとのいえ, 有限会社タクト設計事務所 有限会社タクト設計事務所 Eclectic style dining room
有限会社タクト設計事務所

有限会社タクト設計事務所
有限会社タクト設計事務所
有限会社タクト設計事務所

29. The materials you choose should pack a punch

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style dining room
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

Do you see how this beautiful, rustic dining room creates a gorgeous dining room?

30. A place for everyone in the family

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Use a bench in conjunction with chairs and you'll never have too little space!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.

