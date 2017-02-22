30 perfect dining rooms for small houses

Our home is made up of several fundamental rooms such as bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens and dining rooms. Usually, however, the dining room space is sacrificed when there isn't that much space available. For this reason, many studio apartments don't have an area for the dining room but rather a little bar that is multi-functional.
However this is only fulfilling half of the purpose of a dining room! It should be a space that we share with family and friends, where we come together over meals and chat about our days.
So how do we have a dining room in a small home?
This is what we will find out today on homify. We have put together 30 ideas that show you how you can make a cute and practical dining room in a small space.
Let's take a look!
This is a very modern style that subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home.
This is the centre of the design in the home, where the varied and bright colours don't go unnoticed.
If the little space in the house prevents you from having a large dining room table, invest in a bar that stands out.
Don't you love this red design?
Mirrors will always be your best ally in small spaces, visually expanding the room. This is clearly shown in this design by professionals Studio2.
The decor will become the focal point of the space, distracting from the size.
These chairs are part of a trend that is very popular at the moment. The transparency means that you barely notice the space they take up.
If you like the idea of transparent chairs, you'll love this dining room that features a classic glass table too!
If space isn't available, transform a living area into a dining room when needed by having a table and several chairs at hand.
You can extend the bar so that it not only works as a counter top in the kitchen but also as a dining room table and a shelf in the living room.
This idea by INA Architecture is perfect if your house is small. Use different types of flooring to divide the spaces.
Have a look at these other tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
No matter the size of the space, don't forget to add beautiful items to it that enhance it aesthetically.
Do you see how this beautiful, rustic dining room creates a gorgeous dining room?
Use a bench in conjunction with chairs and you'll never have too little space!
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.