7 apartments under 80sqm you'll want to copy today!

Decorating the house can be easy and fun, especially if you love to follow new trends or are looking for an original look and feel. But when space is limited, finding suitable furniture can be tricky.

However, there is a way to match functionality with style so that you can transform a studio, apartment or small home.

In fact today at homify, we are going to get inspired by the suggestions of our expert professionals and examine 7 fully furnished apartments that are less than 80 square metres. You'll want to copy these fascinating and innovative ideas to create your own stylish home!