30 pictures of smart and stylish lighting ideas

Illumination is the key to enhancing décor in your home. But have you ever considered designs that are sleek and stylish, but also functional? The varieties of brilliant lighting ideas that are available, range from stunning LED’s for that techno-inspired design to hanging lamps and distinctive detail, these will fit the features of your home, while adding a cosy atmosphere. The 30 tips and tricks of special lighting choices in this article are rustic and classic, as well as high tech and minimalist.
Symmetry is one of the most important elements of design and the interior designers carefully considered elegant lighting and simple tones for a comfortable effect.
The layout of an open plan space means the kitchen, living and dining are incorporated into one zone, the lighting should therefore be innovative enough to designate areas.
So your home is small in stature… correct lighting can be a trendy statement.
Opt for a sleek and chic ceiling and incorporate your lighting for a different yet dynamic design.
Include some subtle lighting with a dimming function and adjust the mood of your home.
Go for some indirect illumination and create a charming space.
Choose lights to enhance that old ceiling.
Gypsum board is a versatile material that can be used to create varying ceiling heights or securely fit an air conditioner.
Choose a warm, neutral colour palette for a cosy environment.
Decorate the space with tidiness in mind.
There are variety of colours to choose from, so there's no need to stick with stark white walls to get your lighting brilliant.
The living room will be so comfortable with excellent indirect lighting.
Deciding on where to place your lighting doesn't need to be limited to just the ceiling, use your walls instead.
Place an eye-catching chandelier in the centre of a room and maximise the contemporary design.
There's nothing quite like natural light to decorate your home comfortably.
Wooden detail adds an unusual texture.
Add fancy fantasy to your interior with some innovative lighting for that narrow space.
If you are one for the sophisticated option, then choose indirect lighting.
Use your architecture to your advantage and find modern lighting that fits the clean modern lines.
Simple design with less frills can sometimes be even more beautiful than over the top decor.
Lighting can be focused to enhance the colour and decor elements.
LED lights are an energy efficient and flexible option for almost any room.
Illumination can be used to draw attention to the attractive features of the home instead of the negatives.
Use simple lighting to highlight the unexpected corners of the home.
The colours, lighting and all-white fixtures of this open plan space makes it an inviting design for this home.
A corridor with this much elegance and charm will definitely enhance the ambiance.
With some imagination, a boring ceiling can be creative and quirky.
The strong wooden table and lovely lighting makes a contemporary home fabulous.
This image is proof that reflective cabinetry, mirrors and illumination make a stunning combination.