30 pictures of smart and stylish lighting ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Illumination is the key to enhancing décor in your home. But have you ever considered designs that are sleek and stylish, but also functional? The varieties of brilliant lighting ideas that are available, range from stunning LED’s for that techno-inspired design to hanging lamps and distinctive detail, these will fit the features of your home, while adding a cosy atmosphere. The 30 tips and tricks of special lighting choices in this article are rustic and classic, as well as high tech and minimalist.

1. Similar shades

la casa di Angelo e Savina, yesHome yesHome Modern living room
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

Symmetry is one of the most important elements of design and the interior designers carefully considered elegant lighting and simple tones for a comfortable effect.

2. Planned

casa moderna a Roma, NicArch NicArch Modern kitchen
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

The layout of an open plan space means the kitchen, living and dining are incorporated into one zone, the lighting should therefore be innovative enough to designate areas. 

3. For a small space

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

Tramas
Tramas
Tramas

So your home is small in stature… correct lighting can be a trendy statement.

4. No boundaries

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a sleek and chic ceiling and incorporate your lighting for a different yet dynamic design.

5. Light house

Appartamento 70mq, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

Include some subtle lighting with a dimming function and adjust the mood of your home.

6. Suspended ceiling

​SINUOSA PLASTICITA', GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO Modern living room
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO

GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO
GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO

Go for some indirect illumination and create a charming space.

7. Private

Interior design of a villa, F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso Living roomLighting
F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso

Interior design of a villa

F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell&#39;Arch. Davide Friso
F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso

Choose lights to enhance that old ceiling.

8. Gypsum

"Tabula rasa", Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Living room
Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design

Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design
Agostinelli Architetti —Green Interior Design
Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design

Gypsum board is a versatile material that can be used to create varying ceiling heights or securely fit an air conditioner.

9. Attractive

Tagli Plastici, Rosy Gioia Architetto Rosy Gioia Architetto Modern living room
Rosy Gioia Architetto

Rosy Gioia Architetto
Rosy Gioia Architetto
Rosy Gioia Architetto

Choose a warm, neutral colour palette for a cosy environment.

10. Neat and tidy

casa KUBE, Stefania Paradiso Architecture Stefania Paradiso Architecture Modern living room
Stefania Paradiso Architecture

Stefania Paradiso Architecture
Stefania Paradiso Architecture
Stefania Paradiso Architecture

Decorate the space with tidiness in mind.

11. Colour choices

Casa "Elle" bianca e grigia, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Living room
MAMESTUDIO

MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO

There are variety of colours to choose from, so there's no need to stick with stark white walls to get your lighting brilliant.

12. Indirectly

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

The living room will be so comfortable with excellent indirect lighting.

13. Not just for the ceiling

Interior design "Blades Lights " - Roma , Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern living room
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter
Arch. Lamberto Grutter

Deciding on where to place your lighting doesn't need to be limited to just the ceiling, use your walls instead.

14. In the centre

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern living room
tizianavitielloarchitetto

tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto

Place an eye-catching chandelier in the centre of a room and maximise the contemporary design.

15. A bit of the natural

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern dining room
tizianavitielloarchitetto

tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto

There's nothing quite like natural light to decorate your home comfortably.

16. Modernity

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Wooden detail adds an unusual texture.

17. Innovative

Casa T, ArchitetturaTerapia® ArchitetturaTerapia® Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ArchitetturaTerapia®

ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®

Add fancy fantasy to your interior with some innovative lighting for that narrow space.

18. Multifunctional

Appartamento su litorale romano, Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Living room
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto

Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto
Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto

If you are one for the sophisticated option, then choose indirect lighting.

19. Ideal

home L, Lemayr Thomas Lemayr Thomas Modern kitchen
Lemayr Thomas

Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas

Use your architecture to your advantage and find modern lighting that fits the clean modern lines.

20. Simplicity

Cucina su misura - Formarredo Due & Key Sbabo Cucine, Formarredo Due design 1967 Formarredo Due design 1967 Kitchen White
Formarredo Due design 1967

Formarredo Due design 1967
Formarredo Due design 1967
Formarredo Due design 1967

Simple design with less frills can sometimes be even more beautiful than over the top decor.

21. Focussed

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern living room
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Lighting can be focused to enhance the colour and decor elements.

22. Lovely LED's

Parapharmacy "D", Marco Maria Statella - Architect Marco Maria Statella - Architect Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Marco Maria Statella - Architect

Marco Maria Statella - Architect
Marco Maria Statella—Architect
Marco Maria Statella - Architect

LED lights are an energy efficient and flexible option for almost any room. 

23. Draw attention to the positives

Intervento di ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Roma in via Delle Cave, NicArch NicArch Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

Illumination can be used to draw attention to the attractive features of the home instead of the negatives.

24. The unexpected

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern style bedroom
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design
Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design

Use simple lighting to highlight the unexpected corners of the home.

25. So charming

Ristrutturazione appartamento, Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Modern living room Wood White
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer

Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer
Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer

The colours, lighting and all-white fixtures of this open plan space makes it an inviting design for this home.

26. Elegant corridor

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

A corridor with this much elegance and charm will definitely enhance the ambiance.

27. Unique and quirky

Ristrutturazione Residenza - Roma, Studio Racheli Architetti Studio Racheli Architetti Modern living room
Studio Racheli Architetti

Studio Racheli Architetti
Studio Racheli Architetti
Studio Racheli Architetti

With some imagination, a boring ceiling can be creative and quirky.

28. Rustic

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern dining room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

The strong wooden table and lovely lighting makes a contemporary home fabulous.

29. Glossy

Selezione di Progetti, A2pa A2pa Modern living room White
A2pa

A2pa
A2pa
A2pa

A glossy bar will reflect your lighting.

30. Another reflection

Bedroom Filippo Colombetti, Architetto Minimalist bedroom Wood Grey
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto

Bedroom

Filippo Colombetti, Architetto
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto
Filippo Colombetti, Architetto

This image is proof that reflective cabinetry, mirrors and illumination make a stunning combination. Have a look at The best way to divide the living room from the entrance: 7 examples

​The R1.9 million single-storey beauty
Which of the 30 lighting ideas are fit for your home?

