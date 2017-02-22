30 pictures of smart and stylish lighting ideas

Illumination is the key to enhancing décor in your home. But have you ever considered designs that are sleek and stylish, but also functional? The varieties of brilliant lighting ideas that are available, range from stunning LED’s for that techno-inspired design to hanging lamps and distinctive detail, these will fit the features of your home, while adding a cosy atmosphere. The 30 tips and tricks of special lighting choices in this article are rustic and classic, as well as high tech and minimalist.