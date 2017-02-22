​The R1.9 million single-storey beauty

To own a house is probably the number one dream of the majority of people—to know that the money you pay every month is to decrease your own bond, not someone else’s. And of course who can forget about the more fun part of owning your own house – decorating it! Wallpapers, coffee tables, scatter cushions and mirrors… there are so many options to spruce up a home, which, of course makes the entire design process both exhilarating and stressful.
And then we haven’t even come to the part of decorating your yard and garden.
But before we get ahead of ourselves (and to treat you to some inspiration and day dreams for your own home), let’s take a look at the recent house plans for a new residential structure by East House, a design firm located in Sakon, Thailand.
Please note that the exact price of this design depends on the construction materials opted for.
The one-storey abode flaunts quite a clean and friendly look, especially considering the various spots in which warm timber shows up (like the window frames and terrace railings). And we can never get enough of a roof decorated with curved shingles!
What is refreshing about this particular project is seeing how the designers are opting for a design that is slightly traditional-meets-modern instead of ultra-sleek modern.
Spanning a space of approximately 122m², this design could be perfect for a young couple or small family.
The floor plan allows us to see not only which rooms are located in the design, but how they relate to one another in terms of layout.
This house presents a large open-plan room which could be perfect for a living- and dining room; a kitchen; three bedrooms; and three bathrooms (two en-suite). And of course a one-car garage is also included in the design.
Could this be ideal for your family’s size and lifestyle?
Although the architects did not include renderings of the interior spaces, we have no trouble imagining what they could look like.
Since the house’s façade has a touch of traditional style, we would imagine the interiors to be much more modern with all the usual touches: oversized floor tiles; light neutral hues for the walls; big and comfy furniture; elegant lighting fixtures and, of course, lots of daylight streaming indoors via the windows.
Does this sound right to you?
What would you imagine the heart of the home – the kitchen – to look like? If we were in charge, we would conjure up this modern beauty above: floor tiles reminding us of a warm day on the beach; sleek white wall surfaces; honey-toned timber adorning the cabinetry; and delicate little décor details adding some style and character to the interior spaces.
What a dream home, indeed!
