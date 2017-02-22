​The R1.9 million single-storey beauty

To own a house is probably the number one dream of the majority of people—to know that the money you pay every month is to decrease your own bond, not someone else’s. And of course who can forget about the more fun part of owning your own house – decorating it! Wallpapers, coffee tables, scatter cushions and mirrors… there are so many options to spruce up a home, which, of course makes the entire design process both exhilarating and stressful.

And then we haven’t even come to the part of decorating your yard and garden.

But before we get ahead of ourselves (and to treat you to some inspiration and day dreams for your own home), let’s take a look at the recent house plans for a new residential structure by East House, a design firm located in Sakon, Thailand.

Please note that the exact price of this design depends on the construction materials opted for.