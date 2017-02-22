​10 design options to rescue your small living room

Not all of us have been blessed with giant homes, which means not all of us get to enjoy spacious rooms. In fact, a lot of us need to get by with very little legroom – but that should never be the excuse to flaunt very little style!

Thus, to help you out of a tight spot, we’ve gathered 10 design tips to help make your living room (the most sociable space in your home) look much bigger and much better. And no, you don’t need to pick up a sledgehammer and start swinging – it all depends on small factors like colour, lighting, curtains, etc.

Let’s see what your options are…