The home of simple colour and style (take notes!)

When it comes to colour, a lot of people hesitate in designing or decorating their interiors. That fear of letting your bedroom look too festive or your living room too warm is very real for a lot of people – and with good reason, if we think of all the design blunders out there.

But the great thing about colour is that it gives us choices!

Today on homify 360°, we delve into an interior designed by the professionals of Milla Holtz Architecture and which shows us just how amazing the simple choice of colours can make a space look and feel. Of course this modern house isn’t only about colours (materials, patterns, furniture layout and lighting all play a big part too), yet after viewing these images, you won’t be able to deny the big part that colour plays in a space – and what it can do for your rooms back home.