The home of simple colour and style (take notes!)

When it comes to colour, a lot of people hesitate in designing or decorating their interiors. That fear of letting your bedroom look too festive or your living room too warm is very real for a lot of people – and with good reason, if we think of all the design blunders out there.
But the great thing about colour is that it gives us choices!
Today on homify 360°, we delve into an interior designed by the professionals of Milla Holtz Architecture and which shows us just how amazing the simple choice of colours can make a space look and feel. Of course this modern house isn’t only about colours (materials, patterns, furniture layout and lighting all play a big part too), yet after viewing these images, you won’t be able to deny the big part that colour plays in a space – and what it can do for your rooms back home.
Part of the beauty of building materials is that there’s a lot to pick from – just like colour. These designers clearly weren’t afraid to mix it up (and we’re certainly glad that they did), for they chose clear glass for the entire staircase, as well as the one side table housing the drinks.
Notice how the use of these transparent materials adds a sense of sleekness into the space, with the see-through glass enhancing the opaqueness of the other materials, and vice versa.
We kick off with the dining area, situated in an open-plan layout next to the staircase and living room. This area is emphasised by an exquisite collection of cool tones – blues, greens and turquoises that conjure up visions of skies, oceans and forests.
Why is that? Because of the successful implementation of these water tones.
What enhances the factor of sophistication in here is the materials that come into play: wood, glass, glossy marble, a crystal chandelier, etc.
Do you think this space would have looked as clean and neutral had those blues been, say, red? Don’t you believe it!
In the living-room area of the open layout, more earthy colours are noticed in the furniture, with warm beiges appearing in the sofa, armchair, rug, etc.
Now combine these hues with the cool blues of the wall art, scatter cushions and select décor pieces. Doesn’t this grouping resemble a beach, with deep blue waters and sun-kissed sand?
Thank you, colour!
For the balcony, the colour scheme presents us with one of the most important (and fun) things any interior can have: a blank canvas.
Notice the sheer whiteness of the wall, as well as the light-beige hues of the floor. Both are decked out in neutral tones, yet flaunt a bit of pattern as not to appear too dull.
Thanks to these neutrals dominating the colour palette (just like a white page), the additional hues (oranges, blues, greens, etc.) get to stand out so much more, ensuring this space (even though it’s not big) looks most relaxing and inviting.
Don’t you think for one minute that a working space like the kitchen can’t also be included when it comes to eye-catching designs. We have one word for you: patterns.
Would this modern kitchen have looked half as stylish and interesting without the patterned (and colourful) tiles adorning the backsplash and the opposite wall? You know the answer to that!
We close off our tour with a look at the bathroom, and even though this room is the most subtle in its approach to colour combinations, there’s still a design lesson to be learned here.
Because the dominant hues of the colour scheme is light neutrals (with a touch of pale blue mixed in), it ensures that any contrasting surfaces will get enhanced superbly – like the copper adorning the fixtures and décor.
This is further emphasised by the lighting bouncing off the copper surfaces, making them positively glow with style.
