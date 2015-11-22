What you need to know before buying a house

Buying a house in the current property market may be risky business but that doesn't mean that you have to worry about taking the decision to be a homeowner… it may actually work out as an investment too! The homify team has compiled a list of tips and tricks that will make the choice of buying a home so much simpler. Following these steps could be the deciding factor when choosing a home and you may even consider half the work to be done!
When viewing houses you won't actually get an accurate idea of the home online, it is best to physically view the home, inspecting the ins and outs and getting a sense of what you like without committing to a house, taking into consideration the location, your budget and the availability of the home is a good starting point as well as looking at the size of the home and the property before actually putting in an offer is the next important factor.
When buying a house, it is perhaps important to consider your personal feelings about the living space when viewing it. A home is after all more than just a place is to live, it is also an investment. And depending on the size of the property, the features of the home and the location, a home may vary greatly.
It is therefore very important to ask yourself how you feel about living there. Can you picture the living space as a home? As a place to start or raise a family? If there is anything that you perhaps feel is unsettling, then consider your gut feeling before forking out lots of money when you aren't that happy about the house. Have a look at the house in different weather conditions to get an idea about whether the living space is comfortable even when the sunshine is taking over the relaxing spaces.
It is also highly integral to ask the current owners why they are reselling the home before actually making the purchase yourself, their reasons for reselling might be one of the reasons you haven't considered for not buying the house. Although there may be nothing structurally wrong with the house, the reasons for selling might be lifestyle based.
The previous owners may need more space for a bigger family, or they may be moving because of a school district issue, it may even be because they would like a smaller or larger garden area. The owners could be moving because of job security and the location of their home, whatever the reason, it is important to find out why they have taken the decision to move out of their current comfortable home to a new living space.
Consider your own opinion about the home and whether it will fulfil your current and future needs!
When deciding on whether or not to purchase a home, it is vital to consider the current state of the structure itself and if it may need some sort of face lift or revamp to be up to code. It is therefore important to consider bringing in an expert to have a look at the foundation or any other issues which you may have and it is then too late to do something about after the property has been purchased and the deal has been signed.
Don't forget to also visit the property after a heavy rainstorm, this way the current owners will not be able to hide away the leaks and damp spots in a home. Using this method before deciding to buy a home could knock off quite a few numbers from the asking price as the leaks or damp spots will need to be repaired at some point. Another important home tip to consider having a look at is the condition of the roof or any wooden aspects within the home, checking for mould and rot will save a great deal of money in the long run!
A new home or a newly revamped home should include futuristic energy saving features which are intent to make a home more energy efficient. A home of the future might even have a stunning feature such as solar panels or a heat pump which will use less electricity than the traditional energy creating methods. The energy efficiency age of consciousness has been taken to an even greater level in the creation of a holistic home that means form and function is now taking environmentally friendly into consideration.
The addition of solar panels to a home may cost a pretty penny for installation, but if they have already been included to a home, it means that you won't have to go through the headache of doing so yourself. What would you think about a fantastic feature such as lights that switch on when you walk into a room and switch off when you walk out? How's that for being energy efficient?!
Before even considering viewing a prospective home, it is highly imperative to consider the space you require in a home to suit your current needs or perhaps even future needs if you are looking at starting or expanding your family. If a home only has two bedrooms and one bathroom, you might want to consider purchasing a home with an extra bathroom, this will work wonders if you would like to consider resale at a later stage.
The size of the rooms and whether or not there is an ensuite, especially in the master bedroom is also quite important, this will prove the house to be more valuable in the long run because people generally like their own private bathroom space in a home.
It is therefore important to assess your home requirements and ask yourself if you may need more space at some point.
Purchasing a house is risky and it is therefore important to decide on your budget and whether or not you can save some additional funds to add to a bond before considering the home. Then have a look at homes that you can afford, consider your budget. Would you like a house that is ready for you to just move in to? Or do you have the time to think about a renovation or revamp, bearing in mind that it may be emotionally and physically draining?
It may be worthwhile to speak to someone that has purchased a ready to move in to home and someone who has taken the time and effort to add a little heart and soul into their own home, making it that much more personal. Whatever your decision, a home is what you make it, but adding your own character and touch will make it that much more your own.
Another integral factor to consider before making the purchase is to look at any additional expenses you may have before making a house your forever home. The expenses can be anything from deciding on whether or not the kitchen may need an upgrade or face lift to be a bit more modern minimalist or if the bathroom can do with a revamp in order to install a luxury spa look and feel to it.
It is also a good idea to decide which appliances you are willing to keep and which appliances you know needs an upgrade. Have a look at whether your kitchen has space for a highly important feature in a modern home, such as a dishwasher or if cupboards will need to be removed to make space for one.
How about a feature such as a gas stove? Does the home have one or would you have to make the necessary arrangements to install one? These are just some important tips and tricks to consider before making the purchase of your own home.