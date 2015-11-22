What you need to know before buying a house

Buying a house in the current property market may be risky business but that doesn't mean that you have to worry about taking the decision to be a homeowner… it may actually work out as an investment too! The homify team has compiled a list of tips and tricks that will make the choice of buying a home so much simpler. Following these steps could be the deciding factor when choosing a home and you may even consider half the work to be done!

When viewing houses you won't actually get an accurate idea of the home online, it is best to physically view the home, inspecting the ins and outs and getting a sense of what you like without committing to a house, taking into consideration the location, your budget and the availability of the home is a good starting point as well as looking at the size of the home and the property before actually putting in an offer is the next important factor.