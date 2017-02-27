Your browser is out-of-date.

LDK (living, kitchen, dining)—the smart way to design your living room

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Living room
On homify today, we hope to offer you a distinctive model for the design of a living space that is befitting of a modern apartment! This open design is one of the modern patterns desired by the new generation, and forever increasing in popularity.

When the features of these rooms open to each other, they offer lots of space and give a sense of expansiveness. It also facilitates the process of social participation, whether within the family or with guests. Those who are working in the kitchen can therefore also be included in the conversation or activities.

Inspired by this practical, effective and beautiful living space arrangement, we have put together a list of tips to create such an extraordinary space, and have used a successful design as an example. Take a look below…

1. Kitchen bird's eye view

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Kitchen
Look at this kitchen from above. Firstly, we can see that the kitchen is open on all sides to the larger living area, although we can only see the culinary functions from this side. A tried and trusted L-shaped counter space is accompanied by a kitchen island and bar combination. 

2. Kitchen materials

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Kitchen
When you choose this open layout for living space, you will have to give due consideration to the materials used in each area. Here we can see beautifully simplistic and neutral colours. Mix textures to create depth and divide space. 

3. Maximising space

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Kitchen
To the other side of this kitchen, we can also see a one-wall, multi-purpose design, which will be a stable in open-plan designs. 

4. The counter-bar

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Kitchen
This feature is essential in open-plan designs, not only to virtually separate the kitchen from the dining room, but also to integrate the social with the functional. 

5. The living room section

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Living room
Now here we can see the living room space directly across from the kitchen. Now, the people relaxing in the living room space can easily communicate with those in the kitchen. 

6. The final destination

студия 1й этаж в таун хаусе, Your royal design Your royal design Minimalist dining room
The dining area also takes an important spot in the LDK living space. Finally, after cooking and socialising, everyone will take a seat to share a meal together. Therefore, go the extra mile in decorating this space, whilst still keeping with the general design of the larger space. 

As we can see by means of this gorgeous example, there are many features that are important in a Living-Dining-Kitchen design. Now, take a closer look at one of these important elements, the kitchen bar. 

What do you think? Will this suit your home's design?

