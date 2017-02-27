On homify today, we hope to offer you a distinctive model for the design of a living space that is befitting of a modern apartment! This open design is one of the modern patterns desired by the new generation, and forever increasing in popularity.

When the features of these rooms open to each other, they offer lots of space and give a sense of expansiveness. It also facilitates the process of social participation, whether within the family or with guests. Those who are working in the kitchen can therefore also be included in the conversation or activities.

Inspired by this practical, effective and beautiful living space arrangement, we have put together a list of tips to create such an extraordinary space, and have used a successful design as an example. Take a look below…