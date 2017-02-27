On homify today, we hope to offer you a distinctive model for the design of a living space that is befitting of a modern apartment! This open design is one of the modern patterns desired by the new generation, and forever increasing in popularity.
When the features of these rooms open to each other, they offer lots of space and give a sense of expansiveness. It also facilitates the process of social participation, whether within the family or with guests. Those who are working in the kitchen can therefore also be included in the conversation or activities.
Inspired by this practical, effective and beautiful living space arrangement, we have put together a list of tips to create such an extraordinary space, and have used a successful design as an example. Take a look below…
Look at this kitchen from above. Firstly, we can see that the kitchen is open on all sides to the larger living area, although we can only see the culinary functions from this side. A tried and trusted L-shaped counter space is accompanied by a kitchen island and bar combination.
When you choose this open layout for living space, you will have to give due consideration to the materials used in each area. Here we can see beautifully simplistic and neutral colours. Mix textures to create depth and divide space.
To the other side of this kitchen, we can also see a one-wall, multi-purpose design, which will be a stable in open-plan designs.
This feature is essential in open-plan designs, not only to virtually separate the kitchen from the dining room, but also to integrate the social with the functional.
Now here we can see the living room space directly across from the kitchen. Now, the people relaxing in the living room space can easily communicate with those in the kitchen.
The dining area also takes an important spot in the LDK living space. Finally, after cooking and socialising, everyone will take a seat to share a meal together. Therefore, go the extra mile in decorating this space, whilst still keeping with the general design of the larger space.
As we can see by means of this gorgeous example, there are many features that are important in a Living-Dining-Kitchen design. Now, take a closer look at one of these important elements, the kitchen bar.