​The Small Yet Stylish House

Today we focus on a quaint little summer house, designed by Argentinean firm Vismara – Corsi. When we say ‘small’, however, do note that this modern little residence does encompass a comfortable living space that functions as, among other things, a dining room, living room, barbecue area and also a meeting room.

And, of course, what is a summer house without a spot of aquatic freshness to cool off in?

For those of us in need of some R&R, let’s break away to this sunny spot of relaxation.