The beautiful mountain home with tips for everyone

Whether you’re a devoted follower of the classic style or prefer your interior design look to be more rustic, there is no denying the appeal of the minimalist style. With its neutral hues, clean-cut lines and commitment to keeping its surfaces and layouts fresh, the minimalist design style has developed a following worldwide – and with good reason too.
The essence of minimalist interior design includes basic shapes, functional lines and curves, materials like metal, chrome, and glass – and, perhaps most importantly, furnishings without decorative parts.
So, if you would like your home to flaunt more minimalist touches, let’s take a look at today’s discovery here on homify 360° which is all set to teach us a few tricks…
Whether you’re living in a flat or a house, minimalist design is the perfect choice for anybody who would like their interiors to flaunt a bigger, more spacious look. Young, busy professionals are especially in love with this decorating style, since the space is easily kept clean without knick knacks or ornate decorative furniture.
As we can see with this front façade / garage, this minimalist house presents a basic structure (albeit in a sleek and sexy design) without overly embellished frills or unnecessary decorations. Clean-cut and straightforward!
Art, rather than accessories, has a firm place in minimalist interiors. Forget about burying your sofa under a myriad of blankets or tossing numerous scatter cushions on your bed – focus, instead, on a clean approach.
That is why art pieces are picked for their unique appeal and to serve as a focal point in a particular space. For some visual detail, geometric-patterned rugs can sometimes make an appearance, yet only to enhance a room’s style, not overtake it.
See how clean and elegant this living room appears, with very little décor pieces and furniture items taking up space.
Interior designers who work with the minimalist style embrace pure colour: black, white, and neutrals with vibrant primary colours. Today, colour schemes still use white and neutrals, with colourful accents.
Using too many different colours will overpower the balance of a minimalist room. Colours enhance the overall impact of your space, and bold tones can be used to emphasise the lines of furniture pieces – just like these minimalist side- and coffee tables in our open-plan layout.
Notice the pale lilac showing up in the rug for visual emphasis – just about the only non-neutral hue used in this space!
All the relevant touches of the minimalist style, again, show up in the back yard, where we are treated to a delightful and stunning terrace big enough to house an exterior living room- and dining set.
And notice that these exterior furniture are the only elements placed outside. A potted plant or two would have been fine, yet as long as the final result is predominantly clean and open.
“Clean” materials like concrete and stone have been carefully selected to adorn these outside surfaces, made all the more elegant by the warm lighting fixtures illuminating the exterior spaces.
Now on to the next style—have a look at these 9 wonderful ideas for modern kitchens.