The beautiful mountain home with tips for everyone

Whether you’re a devoted follower of the classic style or prefer your interior design look to be more rustic, there is no denying the appeal of the minimalist style. With its neutral hues, clean-cut lines and commitment to keeping its surfaces and layouts fresh, the minimalist design style has developed a following worldwide – and with good reason too.

The essence of minimalist interior design includes basic shapes, functional lines and curves, materials like metal, chrome, and glass – and, perhaps most importantly, furnishings without decorative parts.

So, if you would like your home to flaunt more minimalist touches, let’s take a look at today’s discovery here on homify 360° which is all set to teach us a few tricks…