The sweet little modern home you'll be dreaming about later

Don’t you dream of spending your days in the quiet suburbs? Of hearing children laughing and dogs barking in the background as you work in your garden, relax on your terrace, or simply lounge on your comfortable sofa as a fresh breeze blows in through your open glass door?

If you’re furiously nodding “yes” to all of these questions, then today’s homify 360° house might just be what you’re after. Polish architectural firm Archipelag are clearly on top of their game when it comes to designing modern residences for the modern family, for they ensure that their creations include all the requirements: space, style, modern materials, patterned surfaces, neutral colours, and an overall charming look.

Plus, they always manage to add the most stunning gardens/yards into their projects’ 3-dimensional renderings, as you will no doubt be seeing again with this latest one…