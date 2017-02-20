The sweet little modern home you'll be dreaming about later

Don’t you dream of spending your days in the quiet suburbs? Of hearing children laughing and dogs barking in the background as you work in your garden, relax on your terrace, or simply lounge on your comfortable sofa as a fresh breeze blows in through your open glass door?
If you’re furiously nodding “yes” to all of these questions, then today’s homify 360° house might just be what you’re after. Polish architectural firm Archipelag are clearly on top of their game when it comes to designing modern residences for the modern family, for they ensure that their creations include all the requirements: space, style, modern materials, patterned surfaces, neutral colours, and an overall charming look.
Plus, they always manage to add the most stunning gardens/yards into their projects’ 3-dimensional renderings, as you will no doubt be seeing again with this latest one…
This back yard is perfect for those homeowners who like their styles to be of a “less is more” look. Yes, this space presents all the required elements (a charming terrace, a perfectly crafted garden, eye-catching details for the house’s façade, etc.), yet it doesn’t accomplish this with an in-your-face attitude.
But how does the front side of this modern suburban home compare?
Very well, apparently. Flaunting the same clean and sophisticated look as the rear side, this front façade also knows just how to use the right materials and tones to enjoy a welcoming look without being too busy or too much.
Just have a look at all the charming touches: the dormer window, the stone-clad surface framing the front entrance, the dark hues of the roof contrasting with the whites of the walls, the skylights which help usher in sunshine… who wouldn’t want to call this charming structure “home”?
Although we are not privy to the house’s interior settings, it is not difficult to imagine what they would look like. So, by using one of Archipelag’s other very similar designs, let’s dream up what this house’s culinary space would look like.
We imagine light wooden floors which fill up into the kitchen island, a mixture of light- and dark toned furniture (of a modern/Scandinavian style), and elegant lighting fixtures.
How about you?
It’s not hard at all to dream up a vision for the living area… Seeing as the house flaunts such a strong amount of neutral hues, we would imagine the interiors to tease with some brighter colours – like this violet sofa with currant-red scatter cushion, as well as a magenta pouf in the corner for extra comfort.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
To conclude our tour, we take one last look at the rear side of the house, but this time we want to see how it glows to life once dusk falls and the interior lights are switched on.
See how this lit-up house seems to be dancing with 1,000 fireflies due to the glowing spots circling it, not only from the interiors, but also the various garden lights that also come to life at night.
A true dream home!
For something equally modern (and dream-like), we recommend: A R1.5 million two-level house with a garage.