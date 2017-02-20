A small home with rustic style ideas

It’s a common misconception that the rustic design style is clunky and out of date, a throwback to a less style-savvy era. But that's not at all what the rustic look is about. Instead, it emphasises free-form shapes, natural materials, and the art of repurposing. Most importantly, it brings a sense of practicality and purpose that is beautiful in itself.

When it comes to interior spaces, the rustic style is used to emphasise warmth and character through means of simplicity. Rustic interiors have a “rough-hewn” charm that can look most appealing, especially in this day and age where just about every second house flaunts sleek and shiny surfaces.

So, if you’d love for your home to enjoy some more rustic touches, then see today’s homify 360° discovery as tailor-made for you!