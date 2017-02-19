​The modern family home with everything you need (and want!)

Today on homify 360°, we take a tour through a big and stylish family house which makes it look so easy to combine the modern style with traditional designs.

Its secret? A variety of colours and textures (along with a hint of rusticity) ensures that the living experience is unique here, both on a visual- and functional level. Conjured up by the professionals of Intra Arquitectos, both the exteriors and interiors of this house are creative, functional and very cosy.

The key to this house’s successful look is also due to its choice of materials, which includes the likes of wood, stone, and glass bricks.

So, ready for some stylish inspiration?