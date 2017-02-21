8 modern homes perfect for the South African climate

Modern homes don’t have to be minimalist, bland and boring. In this homify article, we look at 8 amazing houses that are contemporary in design, yet tropically inspired. The feature takes us to Thailand, where sensational landscapes, fresh air and copious amounts of sunshine adds splendour to any living space, regardless of the size. Let’s see what creative tips and tricks await us!
This one-storey home may have a European flair, but it's a simple take on charming and attractive architecture. The design will be perfect for a home in the country or suburbia, while the picket fence is cute and quaint too.
There's nothing more sturdy than a brick house, come rain or shine your family and property will remain safe, and what's even better is that a brick home doesn't require much maintenance and touch ups every year. The architects ensured that the porch is inviting and friendly too.
If a home in the country is what you've always wanted, then an elegant single storey space is great for a small family, consider classic colours such as whites and greys and your decor will always be on point.
A Scandinavian style house is functional, practical and easy to build, the stunning colour schemes and designs available will add a warm and welcoming element to the layout. How about a timber option such as this for your home in the forest?
A luxurious home with a Mediterranean-style is essential for rustic-loving homemakers. The cosiness and warming atmosphere of the colours, arched doorways and gorgeous azure blue swimming pool creates a fantasy environment.
A home set in the tropics can get away with some a vibrant shade or two decorating the exterior. This wooden colourful display is chic and bright, making it comfortable throughout the year.
Wooden homes are synonymous with the tropics and this one is durable and eye-catching. The construction is made up of dark logs and will remain cool and comfortable during summer.
No island setting can be complete without taking into consideration the colonial decor element. This all-white double storey is decorated in gorgeous greenery and plenty of sunshine through the large open windows.