8 modern homes perfect for the South African climate

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Вилла в Испанской Каталонии, ODEL ODEL Villas Bricks White
Modern homes don’t have to be minimalist, bland and boring. In this homify article, we look at 8 amazing houses that are contemporary in design, yet tropically inspired. The feature takes us to Thailand, where sensational landscapes, fresh air and copious amounts of sunshine adds splendour to any living space, regardless of the size. Let’s see what creative tips and tricks await us!

1. Simply stylish

SMART MASSIVHAUS, SMART Massivhaus - MAZ Bau GmbH SMART Massivhaus - MAZ Bau GmbH Classic style houses
SMART Massivhaus—MAZ Bau GmbH

SMART Massivhaus - MAZ Bau GmbH
SMART Massivhaus—MAZ Bau GmbH
SMART Massivhaus - MAZ Bau GmbH

This one-storey home may have a European flair, but it's a simple take on charming and attractive architecture. The design will be perfect for a home in the country or suburbia, while the picket fence is cute and quaint too.

2. Brilliant brick

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners yücel partners Country style house Wood-Plastic Composite White
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

There's nothing more sturdy than a brick house, come rain or shine your family and property will remain safe, and what's even better is that a brick home doesn't require much maintenance and touch ups every year. The architects ensured that the porch is inviting and friendly too.

3. For the countryside

Проект дома „Ieva", «HouseProjects Ltd.» «HouseProjects Ltd.» Classic style houses
«HouseProjects Ltd.»

«HouseProjects Ltd.»
«HouseProjects Ltd.»
«HouseProjects Ltd.»

If a home in the country is what you've always wanted, then an elegant single storey space is great for a small family, consider classic colours such as whites and greys and your decor will always be on point.

4. Scandinavian inspiration

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Prefabricated Home Wood Brown
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

A Scandinavian style house is functional, practical and easy to build, the stunning colour schemes and designs available will add a warm and welcoming element to the layout. How about a timber option such as this for your home in the forest?

5. Mediterranean

Вилла в Испанской Каталонии, ODEL ODEL Villas Bricks White
ODEL

ODEL
ODEL
ODEL

A luxurious home with a Mediterranean-style is essential for rustic-loving homemakers. The cosiness and warming atmosphere of the colours, arched doorways and gorgeous azure blue swimming pool creates a fantasy environment. 

6. Straight from the tropics

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style houses
Arquitetando ideias

Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias
Arquitetando ideias

A home set in the tropics can get away with some a vibrant shade or two decorating the exterior. This wooden colourful display is chic and bright, making it comfortable throughout the year.

7. Wonder of wood

Smart Wood - баня и летняя кухня, Smart Wood Smart Wood Rustic style house
Smart Wood

Smart Wood
Smart Wood
Smart Wood

Wooden homes are synonymous with the tropics and this one is durable and eye-catching. The construction is made up of dark logs and will remain cool and comfortable during summer.

8. Colonial twist

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style house Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

No island setting can be complete without taking into consideration the colonial decor element. This all-white double storey is decorated in gorgeous greenery and plenty of sunshine through the large open windows. Have a look at these 32 double storey facades to see before you renovate.

Braai in the patio - mission accomplished!
Which of these 8 homes are your favourite?

