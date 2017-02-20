8 ideas to easily transform your corridor or entrance

The corridor is often the go-between for the interior and the entrance, which means it’s probably the first room in the home that your guests will see as they enter. It is therefore vital to consider aesthetics, practicality and functionality before decorating this space.
Vibrant colours, chic textures and plenty of light are easy ways to make your home cosy and comfortable at any time of the day. The interior designers at homify have compiled this feature of 8 handy hints that will help you transform your dull and dreary corridor into an attractive work of art!
A vivacious shade of violet or periwinkle is sure to catch the attention of your guests while enhancing that classic vintage décor element in your home. Opt for some antique furniture to complete the look.
A home can never have enough storage, which is why a library is a great idea to decorate your corridor, stylish shelves will maintain a tidy appearance regardless of the state your living space is in. Don't forget to finish the design with a long, elegant rug.
The simple yet cosy and inviting colour scheme of this corridor and the conservatory enhances that nature loving atmosphere, with plenty of flora for charm.
If you fancy yourself an art-collector, then it may be time to put your pieces on display with a lovely layout. Alternatively, family portraits and mementos can be placed here.
It's amazing what some gorgeous greenery, welcoming sunshine and fresh air can do for the interior. But, a comfortable seating area is a must-have in your corridor too.
Colourful hues are great for the daring homemakers who adore being unique, this candy pink and white combination is absolutely chic and eclectic.
There's something so fascinating about a monochrome floor that when paired with simple white walls and excellent illumination makes a corridor a magnificent part of the home, from all angles of course!
We have come to the end of this article, but we need to include a glimpse at the ultimately modern, minimalist decor example too, this is perfect for a trendy and petite space with simple colours, textures and lighting creating a harmonious effect.