8 ideas to easily transform your corridor or entrance

The corridor is often the go-between for the interior and the entrance, which means it’s probably the first room in the home that your guests will see as they enter. It is therefore vital to consider aesthetics, practicality and functionality before decorating this space.

Vibrant colours, chic textures and plenty of light are easy ways to make your home cosy and comfortable at any time of the day. The interior designers at homify have compiled this feature of 8 handy hints that will help you transform your dull and dreary corridor into an attractive work of art!