8 ideas to easily transform your corridor or entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens
The corridor is often the go-between for the interior and the entrance, which means it’s probably the first room in the home that your guests will see as they enter. It is therefore vital to consider aesthetics, practicality and functionality before decorating this space. 

Vibrant colours, chic textures and plenty of light are easy ways to make your home cosy and comfortable at any time of the day. The interior designers at homify have compiled this feature of 8 handy hints that will help you transform your dull and dreary corridor into an attractive work of art!

1. Vibrant shade

Walkthrough Room homify
homify

Walkthrough Room

homify
homify
homify

A vivacious shade of violet or periwinkle is sure to catch the attention of your guests while enhancing that classic vintage décor element in your home. Opt for some antique furniture to complete the look.

2. Useful storage

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

A home can never have enough storage, which is why a library is a great idea to decorate your corridor, stylish shelves will maintain a tidy appearance regardless of the state your living space is in. Don't forget to finish the design with a long, elegant rug.

3. Natural light

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simple yet cosy and inviting colour scheme of this corridor and the conservatory enhances that nature loving atmosphere, with plenty of flora for charm.

4. Like an art gallery

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH, E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

If you fancy yourself an art-collector, then it may be time to put your pieces on display with a lovely layout. Alternatively, family portraits and mementos can be placed here.

5. Green space

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

It's amazing what some gorgeous greenery, welcoming sunshine and fresh air can do for the interior. But, a comfortable seating area is a must-have in your corridor too.

6. Fantastic

​HAUS DR. LEVY-FRÖHLICH, ZOLLIKON - ZÜRICH, PHILIPPE STUEBI ARCHITEKTEN ETH BSA SIA GMBH
PHILIPPE STUEBI ARCHITEKTEN ETH BSA SIA GMBH

PHILIPPE STUEBI ARCHITEKTEN ETH BSA SIA GMBH
PHILIPPE STUEBI ARCHITEKTEN ETH BSA SIA GMBH
PHILIPPE STUEBI ARCHITEKTEN ETH BSA SIA GMBH

Colourful hues are great for the daring homemakers who adore being unique, this candy pink and white combination is absolutely chic and eclectic.

7. Magical monochrome

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

There's something so fascinating about a monochrome floor that when paired with simple white walls and excellent illumination makes a corridor a magnificent part of the home, from all angles of course!

8. Minimalist

Minimalistic Corridor Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Minimalistic Corridor

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

We have come to the end of this article, but we need to include a glimpse at the ultimately modern, minimalist decor example too, this is perfect for a trendy and petite space with simple colours, textures and lighting creating a harmonious effect. How about these 12 things that will impress your guests?

A small home with rustic style ideas
 Which of the 8 ideas will help you most?

