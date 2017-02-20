Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 pictures of fantastic ideas for drywall decorations

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Drywall or plasterboard can be quickly assembled or disassembled to enhance or demarcate areas inside a home, it’s relatively affordable, lightweight and easy to work with, while also being sold in a variety of sizes that vary in thickness too.

Including partitions in your house may just be the best option to create separate bedrooms for the kids and can be decorated to suit the needs of your family, whether you like the idea of an open plan living and dining area or even need to add niches and shelving directly to your walls.

Our team of interior designers have compiled this homify feature with 25 amazing options to consider for your home, from the simplest and most practical, to ideas and tips that will make you reconsider your entire layout. Plasterboard is relatively versatile and can be the creative feature missing in your home! 

Be inspired with décor hints to suit anything from the walk-in closet to the ceiling and make your home a contemporary masterpiece you’ve always wanted. And what’s even better is that partitioning can be efficiently removed in case you tire of the layout.

1. Bedroom walk-in closet

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

2. Room divider

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Entrance wall division

Apartamento Itaim Bibi/SP, Renata Romeiro Interiores Renata Romeiro Interiores Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Renata Romeiro Interiores

Renata Romeiro Interiores
Renata Romeiro Interiores
Renata Romeiro Interiores

4. On the landing

librerie, parapetti in cartongesso e pitture texurizzate, Dipinture Valeri snc Dipinture Valeri snc Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Dipinture Valeri snc

Dipinture Valeri snc
Dipinture Valeri snc
Dipinture Valeri snc

5. Decorative ceiling with recess

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Kitchen
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

6. Open up the space with partitioning

Reforma integral en Sant Just Desvern, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Plasterboard shelving

librerie, parapetti in cartongesso e pitture texurizzate, Dipinture Valeri snc Dipinture Valeri snc Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Dipinture Valeri snc

Dipinture Valeri snc
Dipinture Valeri snc
Dipinture Valeri snc

8. Niches in the living room

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Living room
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

9. Kitchen division

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

10. Custom fit shelving for the home

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room Wood White
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

​ 11. Decorative plaster ceiling

GRM | Progetto di interni in un edificio Liberty, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

12. For the walls

abitazione privata, riccaro fiorucci riccaro fiorucci HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
riccaro fiorucci

riccaro fiorucci
riccaro fiorucci
riccaro fiorucci

13. Integrated LEDs

TREE, PECORAMELLOarchitetti PECORAMELLOarchitetti Living roomTV stands & cabinets
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

PECORAMELLOarchitetti
PECORAMELLOarchitetti
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

14. Living area niches

casa a Loreto (progetto di distribuzione e interior design), Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Multimedia roomStorage
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

15. Behind the sofa

Home sweet home, Idealarchitecture Idealarchitecture Modern houses
Idealarchitecture

Idealarchitecture
Idealarchitecture
Idealarchitecture

​16. Creative privacy with partitioning

Residenza Colli Veneti, Andrea Tommasi Andrea Tommasi Mediterranean style bedroom
Andrea Tommasi

Andrea Tommasi
Andrea Tommasi
Andrea Tommasi

17. Another stylish sleeping area

Villa privata a Ferrara, baranzoni architetti baranzoni architetti Houses
baranzoni architetti

baranzoni architetti
baranzoni architetti
baranzoni architetti

18. Complete library

Intervento di Ristrutturazione di un appartamento zona Monteverde, a Roma ., NicArch NicArch Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

19. Finishing for lights and air conditioners

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti BedroomLighting
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

20. Fantastic false ceiling in the hallway

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Room division

Reforma de edificio en Barcelona, primeros, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern style bedroom Concrete White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

22. False ceiling for living room

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

Tramas
Tramas
Tramas

23. LED integrated into the false ceiling

Appartamento_V, LMarchitects LMarchitects Living roomSide tables & trays
LMarchitects

LMarchitects
LMarchitects
LMarchitects

24. Lightweight sliding door

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. A creative countertop

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

The possibilities are endless with partitioning, but if you're in need of more home decor tips, then have a look at 11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)

13 clever ideas for your home under R1000
Which drywall idea is best for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks