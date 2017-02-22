The hanging house with one heck of a view

Have you ever seen a concept house like this before? Not likely.

Designed by the visionary team at Modscape, it pitches itself as a solution for people who own small patches of coastal land in Australia. Instead of being built on top of the cliff, this five storey house goes over the edge. It clings to the rocky face like a barnacle on a ship, which is what originally inspired the designer's bold vision.

This risky venture has yet to be built, but it surely won't be long until a daredevil family snaps it up. But a breathtaking concept isn't the only thing that sets this home apart. Modscape pride themselves on their sustainable designs, and their hanging house has been envisioned to work with the landscape and environmentally friendly materials in order to ensure that the home is as low-impact as possible. Let's take a look inside—if you can stand the vertigo, that is…