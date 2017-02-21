The top 10 most incredible houses in South Africa

At homify, we love South African architecture. It gives us a chance to admire the beauty and innovation that exists in the local industry as well as examine just how our fellow countrymen are living. What's more is that it allows us the opportunity to dream big. If they can have it then maybe so can we!

This is why today we have put together 10 of the most incredible houses in South Africa, designed by professional architects in the country. These are all incredibly different and unique, showing you just how much variety exists. Yet every single one is flawless in design and gorgeous in execution.

Exploring these homes will also make you wonder if you've come across some of these houses in your very own neighbourhood!

Are you ready to take a look?