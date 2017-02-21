The top 10 most incredible houses in South Africa

At homify, we love South African architecture. It gives us a chance to admire the beauty and innovation that exists in the local industry as well as examine just how our fellow countrymen are living. What's more is that it allows us the opportunity to dream big. If they can have it then maybe so can we!
This is why today we have put together 10 of the most incredible houses in South Africa, designed by professional architects in the country. These are all incredibly different and unique, showing you just how much variety exists. Yet every single one is flawless in design and gorgeous in execution.
Exploring these homes will also make you wonder if you've come across some of these houses in your very own neighbourhood!
Are you ready to take a look?
In this design by ARRCC, we come across a gorgeous modern mansion nicknamed The Roca.
Based on an estate, this is a very luxurious design that is as calm as it is beautiful. It has been purposefully built on a hill, allowing it panoramic views of the surrounds.
Don't you love how the home spills out onto a very unique and lavish swimming pool with palm trees that create a tropical look and feel?
This home, designed by Olivehill Architects, takes on a more traditional look and feel with its integration of raw brick as well as its gable roof design.
This is truly an ideal family home that works in harmony with the surrounding nature. Living areas spill out onto the garden while spacious balconies and terraces ensure that the South African weather can be enjoyed all year round.
Designed by Francois Marais Architects, this home features glass sliding doors throughout the facade, which open up to create a beautiful flow and connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This visually and physically expands the living areas.
Open terraces and balconies also spill out onto a beautiful swimming pool, encased in a wooden deck. Have you ever seen something so refreshing and luxurious?
A more traditional Cape Dutch design, this home truly works in harmony with the mountains and greenery that surrounds it.
The designers have gone for a very classic and traditional look and feel with subtle grey and white tones. The star of the show is thus the beautiful scenery without compromising on the architectural integrity or functionality of the home.
This house by Walker Smith Architects is another great example of how South African architecture truly values outdoor spaces.
This home opens up onto a quaint little terrace, which is covered by a pergola. The pergola, carefully designed garden and wrought-iron furniture brings a charming country-style touch the exterior look and feel, which is more modern with its clean lines and soft tones.
Have a look at this step-by-step guide on how to build a pergola for inspiration for your own home.
This Cape Town home, designed by Marvin Farr Architects, is an example of just how big your dreams can be. The pink facade and sheer size of this home is enough to take your breath away.
The home also opens up onto a gorgeous and expansive property, complete with an Olympic-size swimming pool, sun loungers and rolling lawns.
The best part? The views of Lion's Head!
Your dream house doesn't have to be huge, however. A simple single-storey house can still be stylish and eye-catching as well as comfortable and functional.
In this design, we can see how simple yet effective the architecture is. It is also a great example of how much of a role a garden plays in the look and feel of an exterior design.
Speaking of the garden, this design by Caroline's Design shows us just how much can be achieved with this outdoor space. By incorporating a wooden deck into your garden, you can create a whole new living space right outside!
Wood is great for the outdoors as it is a durable material that lasts in all weather conditions. It also works in harmony with the natural surrounds.
Paired with soft and cushy white furniture and you have an outdoor oasis!
Modern architecture is by no means defined by clean lines and minimalist precision. In fact you can afford to really get creative!
In this design, we can see how curved lines dominate the architecture, making for a very unique and visually appealing look and feel. Even the swimming pool features those stunning curves!
We end off our tour looking at one of the renowned Nico Van Der Meulen Architects designs. This white house merges classic design with contemporary beauty. A swimming pool is the cherry on top, breaking up the garden and giving the impression of a home that is its own private oasis.
The white facade is a gorgeous and stark contrast against the lush green garden, while the palm trees introduce a tropical touch.
If you've enjoyed exploring these South African dream homes have a look at these 6 South African prefabs with plans and prices.