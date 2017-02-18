A beautiful home packed with clever ideas to copy

Today’s homify 360° highlight is known by its creators as the ‘Ice White House’ (for reasons that will become known very shortly). This super lavish house knows all about flaunting a sophisticated image while keeping its ambience welcoming and charming – but that is only for the outsides spaces. Inside is an entirely different story…
Quirke McNamara are the professionals in charge of this discovery’s super sexy look – and their commitment to interior quality will also become apparent very soon once you see what they’ve accomplished with this project. We’re talking luxury dipped in luxury, elegant finishes, exceptional lighting, extravagant materials that make you do a double take… you know what, let’s just forward to the images.
By no means at all is this an ugly house. It demonstrates a new build, the partial cladding catches our attention and the interesting roofline ensures that the whole design comes together quite neatly.
Seeing as this home is located in London, it is definitely regarded as “huge”, offering so much potential. But yet, this exterior façade is not what our discovery today is about; thus, on with the show!
Okay, so you may have already guessed that the interior of this house would be very contemporary and/or modern, but did you really expect this? Suddenly the name given to this house by the designers starts to make sense, right?
White-on-white (on even more white) gives this entrance a dramatic look. And that spiral staircase looks just like a delicately crafted iceberg twisting out of the snow-white ground.
We need to see more!
From the amazing entrance we walk into the astonishing open-plan kitchen and dining room. And yes, it is quite difficult to pinpoint where, exactly, everything is – or if the seating is comfortably soft, or if that dining table is made from wood or plastic…
What we do know, however, is that the bright pops of wall art are pure genius. And that no other kitchen (or interior space, for that matter) we’ve seen manages to flaunt quite such a clean and unusual look.
The whites, off-whites and light greys continue to amaze, and we must say that we are thankful that the interior designers opted to have a slightly softer look for the main bedroom – it is the space of sweet dreams, after all.
In here, the rug brings some gentleness into play, ensuring the overall look is soft and welcoming instead of cold and sterile. And notice the freshness that radiates from the subtly decorated bed and lightly patterned wallpaper.
Who knew a total lack of colour could look so beautiful?
Unusual touches are not everybody’s cup of tea, but let’s be clear about one thing: this is not your usual house or design. While the rest of the rooms are emblazoned in a startling white colour scheme, this bathroom crosses over to a much darker palette.
So, how did the designers manage to keep this space interesting? Via dramatic lighting, freestanding tub and dark walls – all of which combine to form a very broody look, as well as a strong contrast to the other spaces we’ve already seen.
Taking a bath in here must be like floating in space.
Just when we though this house was all out of surprises, it makes our hearts skip a beat with this: a black-light cinema room. Peculiar? You bet, but what else would you expect from this house?
Adding to the weird-but-wonderful extravagance, the cuddle chairs and starlight ceiling make this the ultimate in opulent additions. That space-floating sensation from the bathroom can now be enjoyed in here as well!
